Iran Announces Visa-Free Entry for Indian Tourists, but with Conditions

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 11 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

Iran on Tuesday announced a visa-waiver programme for Indians entering the country by air for tourism for a maximum stay of 15 days.

Tehran on Tuesday announced the initiation of a 15-day visa-free policy for Indian tourists visiting the country, the Iran Embassy said in a statement. Under the new order, Indian citizens would be allowed to enter Iran with ordinary passports once every six months and with a maximum stay of 15 days which will not be extended.

The visa-free entry has been rolled out for Indian citizens from February 4 subject to four conditions, the Iranian embassy said. In December, Iran approved a new visa-free programme for India and 32 other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia. The Iranian readout said individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days.

"It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended," it said. "The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes," it said. It said Indians wanting to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within six months or requiring other types of visas must obtain necessary visas from Iranian missions in India.

"The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border," it said. Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Iran during which he held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

