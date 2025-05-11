ETV Bharat / international

Iran And The US Begin A 4th Round Of Negotiations Over Tehran's Nuclear Program In Oman

Steve Witkoff is sworn as special envoy by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Dubai: Iran and the United States began a fourth round of negotiations Sunday over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, officials said, just ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to the Middle East this week.

The round of talks, again happening in the sultanate of Oman, likely will see Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi mediating. American officials believe the talks will include both indirect and direct portions, as in previous rounds of negotiations, but like the other rounds in Muscat and Rome, details remain scarce.

The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic, closing in on half a century of enmity.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, Israel has threatened to strike Iran's nuclear facilities on their own if it feels threatened, further complicating tensions in the Mideast already spiked by the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Iranian state television announced the talks had begun. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side.

The fourth round comes ahead of Trump's trip

The talks will again see Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff lead the negotiations. They have met and spoken face-to-face in the talks, but the majority of the negotiations appear to have been indirect, with al-Busaidi shuttling messages between the two sides.

Iran has insisted that keeping its ability to enrich uranium is a red line for its theocracy. Witkoff also has muddied the issue by first suggesting in a television interview that Iran could enrich uranium at 3.67%, then later saying that all enrichment must stop.

"An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again," Witkoff told the right-wing Breitbart news site in a piece published Friday. "That's our red line. No enrichment. That means dismantlement, it means no weaponization, and it means that Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — those are their three enrichment facilities — have to be dismantled."