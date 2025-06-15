ETV Bharat / international

Iran Activates Air Defences, Israelis Told To Shelter As Both Sides Trade Strikes

A residential building that was struck by a missile fired from Iran, is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. ( AP )

Tehran: Iran activated its air defences in several regions on Saturday and Israel told its citizens to take shelter ahead of a fresh barrage of missiles, as the arch-foes exchanged massive strikes in their fiercest direct confrontation in history.

The fresh attacks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hit "every target of the ayatollah regime", and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned further strikes would draw "a more severe and powerful response".

As calls for de-escalation grew, a new round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, with Iran saying it could not negotiate while under attack from Israel.

Israel's operation, which began early Friday, has targeted Iran's air defences and hit key nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.

On Saturday night Israel said it was simultaneously working to intercept a new salvo of missiles fired from Iran, while also carrying out strikes on "military targets in Tehran".

The Israeli military told citizens to heed air alerts and "enter a protected space and remain there until further notice".

Iran, meanwhile, announced a "new wave" of attacks targeting Israel.

Tehran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and 320 wounded in Friday's first wave of Israeli strikes.

Israel said three people were killed and 76 wounded by Iran's retaliatory drone and missile barrage overnight, which lit up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu vowed to keep up Israel's campaign.

"We will hit every site, every target of the ayatollah regime," he said in a video statement, threatening greater action "in the coming days".

He added that the Israeli campaign had dealt a "real blow" to Iran's nuclear programme and maintained it had the "clear support" of US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu's defence minister, Israel Katz, warned "Tehran will burn" if it kept targeting Israeli civilians.

Israel's fire service reported residential buildings were hit following the latest launches.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian fired back that "the continuation of the Zionist aggression will be met with a more severe and powerful response from the Iranian armed forces".

According to a statement from his office, Pezeshkian also condemned Washington's "dishonesty" for supporting Israel while engaged in nuclear talks with Iran -- which mediator Oman said would no longer take place on Sunday.

Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which it denies.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said the Israeli attacks undermined negotiations and were pushing the region into a "dangerous cycle of violence".

Foreign concern

With world leaders seeking to contain the conflict, Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in a phone call that it needed to stop.