Investments, Fintech Collaborations On FM Sitharaman’s Austria Visit Agenda

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being received by Ambassador of India to Austria Shambhu S Kumaran upon her arrival in Vienna, Austria. ( PTI )

London: Opportunities for investment and cooperation between startups in India and Austria, particularly in the field of fintech, were among the focus areas of discussion during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Vienna.

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance issued an update on Sitharaman’s meetings with Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer and State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the aim of her visit is to deepen India's economic and financial relations with Austria through high-level dialogues, bilateral meetings and exploring cooperation opportunities.

“Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reported on key aspects of the Indian economy, key reforms, and policy measures,” the Austrian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“She explained the opportunities for investment and business cooperation between the two countries, including through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, in the areas of e-mobility and semiconductors, as well as between start-ups on both sides, particularly in the area of financial technology,” it noted.

It reiterated that its geopolitical location, historical roots, and economic strength make Austria a reliable trading partner for India.

“The US tariff and trade policies are putting a strain on the European and Austrian economies. This makes it all the more important to strengthen economic cooperation with all partner countries and promote innovation-driven collaborations,” said Minister Marterbauer.