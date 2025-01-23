Investment MOUs Worth Rs 16 Lakh Crore Signed In Davos: Fadnavis

Davos: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his state has signed MOUs worth nearly Rs 16 lakh crore in Davos during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

The chief minister said these MOUs have been signed across various sectors and would help the state in achieving its goal of taking its GDP to USD 1 trillion.

For India to become USD 5 trillion economy, Maharashtra has to become USD 1 trillion economy and we will achieve that target by 2030, Fadnavis told PTI in an interview here.

Fadnavis said investors’ confidence in policy continuity at the Centre and in the state as also their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to this record level of investment commitments. He said the state government would track these MOUs to ensure their conversion into actual investments.

Later, addressing a press conference along with other Indian leaders, he said it is important for all states to grow together for the country to grow further. At the same conference, Telangana minister D Sridhar Babu said he is confident that his state would become USD 1 trillion.

Kerala minister P Rajeev said his state has come to Davos for the first time and it has invited global investors to Invest Kerala summit to be held next month. Tamil Nadu minister T R B Rajaa said India is the knowledge powerhouse of the world and if India puts up a united face it can write policies for the entire world and an event like WEF can be held in any Indian city.

For the first time, all Indian leaders including from the Centre and various states, came together. Their pavilions were also housed within two Indian pavilions. Rajaa said that the next time it should be just one pavilion for everyone from the country.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said a "deadly mix of experience and youth" has come here from India and the credit for that goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.