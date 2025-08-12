Interview | 'Sanitise' Social Media, Don't Respond To Rhetoric: Ivy League Admission Expert To Indian Students Trying For US Colleges

For generations of Indian families, the dream of studying at a top American university has sparkled like a golden passport to success. But this year, that dream feels less certain. As new political heat surrounds Harvard and other elite institutions, international students are facing a growing thicket of delays, visa restrictions, and shifting US immigration policies.

The directives under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program have sent a ripple of anxiety across campuses and living rooms alike. Suddenly, students with glowing acceptance letters and scholarships in hand are wondering if their journey will even begin. The stakes are high, especially for Indian students who make up one of the largest international communities in the US.

Allen Koh has seen this all unfold up close. As the CEO of Cardinal Education, he has spent over two decades advising students on how to crack the gates of the Ivy League.

In this exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Koh speaks candidly about the current turbulence in US admissions, what Indian students and families should watch out for, and how the wealthy are securing long-term entry through investment visas. He also explains why even social media is becoming a crucial factor for young applicants.

With SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) restrictions tightening under the renewed Trump-era directive, how are your clients navigating this policy environment? Are they pivoting to alternative long-term routes like Trump’s proposed ‘Golden Visa’ (a not-yet-implemented plan to offer US citizenship to foreign nationals who donate $5 million to the government)? Could you share a case or trend that shows how Indian families are adapting to these longer wait times and changing expectations?

Allen: Our clients are not worried about procuring student visas, as most of them already have long-established tourist visas and their lives are rather insulated from the news cycle. Our clients are concerned about jobs, and even internship and research opportunities for their children, all of which are much more difficult to procure as an international student without a green card (permanent resident status) or citizenship.

Allen Koh (Special Arrangement)

The problem with the EB-5 program (a US green card program for foreign investors who invest $800,000–$1.8 million in American businesses) for our Indian and NRI clients is that the wait list is so long that it is no longer a reasonable path for families, especially if their children are in middle school or older.

One solution some of our clients are taking, particularly those with younger children, as a first step, is to procure citizenship by investment in alternative countries, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Nauru, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia. Particularly prominent families also try for Singaporean citizenship. From there, they proceed with an EB-5 investment to procure a green card for their children. Most of our clients are only seeking a green card for their children, so as not to expose themselves to the United States’ global taxation.

Many Indian students already holding I-20s (the official admission document issued by US colleges for international students) and Ivy League admission offers are facing delays in scheduling visa interviews. How serious is this? Is it short-term turbulence or a sign of longer-term uncertainty? Are Indian families with younger children starting to rethink the US altogether?

Allen: This is not too serious a problem. Students who have visa issues are helped by elite universities to pursue meaningful gap year activities, such as research or coursework at a partnering institution, if they cannot arrive on campus when originally planned. We believe this is short-term turbulence because even a pro-America-first agenda recognises the massive infusion of cash by international students into the United States. Indian families with younger children do not have better options, as other countries have much less dynamic job markets.

Recently, prominent US officials like Secretary Kristi Noem called Harvard’s diversity and inclusion efforts “racist” and “anti-American.” Do such political statements have any real-world consequences for international students, particularly those from India? How do you advise students and families to respond to this rhetoric?

Allen: Something that may be shocking for Indians is that Asians, whether Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Indian, et al., are not included in American definitions of diversity and inclusion in higher education. Reducing American diversity and inclusion efforts at American universities should help Asians slightly.

We advise Indians not to respond at all to such rhetoric. We strongly advise families who want to send a child to the United States that their entire family audit and 'sanitise' their social media presence. They should ensure that family members do not like or follow anyone making political statements that could be considered antagonistic to current American government policies. We strongly recommend that all family members ensure they do not “like” or “follow” anyone who engages in political rhetoric.

Reports suggest Harvard may face funding freezes, grant terminations, and even the loss of tax-exempt status. How should Indian students evaluate the long-term stability of the programs they’re applying to?

Allen: Even with significant funding cuts, American institutions still have more research money than those in other countries by any measure. Some rare professors are prominent enough to receive private funding from philanthropists, and their students are relatively insulated.

Are you noticing a shift in interest among Indian students and families away from the US and toward countries like Canada, Ireland, or Germany?

Allen: Canadian, Irish, and Australian job markets are small and are experiencing stagnation. Germany’s language is too formidable an obstacle to be a realistic consideration for our clients. Families who had historically been interested in the UK and who shifted their focus to the United States are starting to talk about the UK again, but top-tier American universities still remain the ultimate goal for most of our clients.

Over your two decades of working with Indian families, how have their aspirations evolved?

Allen: Indian families used to be only focused on QS world rankings of universities. Our clients are more sophisticated now, and are thinking about the actual job recruiting out of particular universities. Moreover, many families are thinking more about the intellectual freedom of choice American universities provide, because of not having to declare a major while a high school student and the ability to engage in inter-disciplinary studies, which are rare globally. Also, our Indian clients are thinking about lifestyle. The great engineering school that is a 2-3 hour drive from a major airport and has job opportunities is less appealing.

You’ve advised families to audit their digital footprints, especially on social media. With US visa officers increasingly scanning online presence, what kind of “digital hygiene” do you recommend to students applying from India?

Allen: We want every single person in a student’s nuclear family, every person sharing an address, and every person who travels with that student to have pristine digital hygiene. Even liking a celebrity’s page who has said something in opposition to American policies should not exist.

(As told to Attaul Munim Zahid)

Read More