International Yoga Day Celebrated in Washington

By PTI

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 7:25 AM IST

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered at Washington's Wharf to celebrate International Yoga Day, featuring prayers, Indian classical dance, and a yoga session emphasizing unity and balance, led by India's Deputy Ambassador Sripriya Ramganathan.

Washington: Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts came together to observe the International Yoga Day at an event that was addressed by India's Deputy Ambassador to the US Sripriya Ranganathan.

At the picturesque Wharf, overlooking the Potomac river, the International Yoga Day event on Wednesday began with prayers and Indian classical dance performances. The yoga session highlighted the spirit of oneness and harmony inspired by the ancient Indian practice.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year. This year's theme is 'Yoga for Self and Society'. At the event, Ranganathan said yoga illuminates the path to creating harmony and balance for a brighter future of society. Recognising yoga's universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, she said.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. Since its inception in the Indus Valley civilisation, the practice of yoga has travelled far and wide. Nearly 5,000 years later, hundreds of millions of people around the world practice yoga, Ranganathan said.

The event also included elements to popularise inclusion of millets and environment-friendly products and practices in daily life, a media release said.

