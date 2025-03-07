ETV Bharat / international

International Women's Day 2025: Empowering Next Generation As Catalysts For Lasting Change

International Women's Day is celebrated around the world on March 8 annually. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements across national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political boundaries.

About the History: In 1910, Clara Zetkin, the leader of the Women’s Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, tabled the idea of an International Women’s Day at the second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen. The proposal received unanimous support from over one hundred women representing 17 countries.

The very first International Women’s Day was held the following year on March 19. Meetings and protests were held across Europe, with the largest street demonstration attracting 30,000 women. In 1913, the IWD was moved to March 8 and has been held on this day ever since.

Theme of the Day (According to UN and PIB)

The theme of International Women’s Day 2025 is “For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” This year’s theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change.

Under the banner of UN Women’s global campaign to mark the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, “For ALL Women and Girls”, this year’s International Women’s Day is a rallying cry to take action in three key areas.

Advance women’s and girls’ rights: Fight relentlessly for women’s and girls’ full range of human rights, challenging all forms of violence, discrimination, and exploitation.

Promote gender equality: Address systemic barriers, dismantle patriarchy, transform entrenched inequities, and elevate the voices of marginalized women and girls, including young people, to ensure inclusivity and empowerment.

Foster empowerment: Redefine power structures by ensuring inclusive access to education, employment, leadership, and decision-making spaces. Prioritize opportunities for young women and girls to lead and innovate.

Progress on women’s rights

For 89 per cent of governments, ending violence against women is a top priority today, and 193 countries have legal measures against it. Data shows that countries with domestic violence laws have seen less cases of violence against women. Most of the world has reached parity in education. By bridging the gender gap in accessing and shaping science and technology, we clear the remaining bottlenecks to equal opportunities and create technology that serves more people and the planet.

More States have strengthened care services and 32 per cent of countries globally now promote better pay and safe working conditions for care workers. There are 112 countries with a national plan to engage women in peace and security processes – a significant increase from 19 countries in 2010.

Women's Empowerment in India

In India, the government has been actively working towards women's empowerment and gender equality through various policies, schemes, and legislative measures. The country is witnessing a transition from women’s development to women-led development, ensuring equal participation in national progress. Women are playing a crucial role in shaping India’s socio-economic landscape, breaking barriers in education, health, digital inclusion, and leadership roles.

On March 3, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged women across India to share their inspiring life journeys on the NaMo App Open Forum ahead of International Women's Day.

India has made remarkable progress in women's empowerment through comprehensive policies, targeted schemes, and legal frameworks. From economic participation to safety, digital inclusion to education, the government’s initiatives have led to significant improvements in women's lives. On this International Women’s Day, it is crucial to reaffirm the commitment to building an inclusive, gender-equal society where women play a central role in shaping the nation's future. Sustained efforts in policy-making, community engagement, and digital inclusion will ensure that women continue to drive India's growth story in the years to come.

Annapurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development, on March 6, 2025, announced that the government will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 as a national event with the theme 'Viksit Bharat with Nari Shakti.' The event will be held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on March 8.