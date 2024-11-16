International Students’ Day To Promote Students’ Rights, Importance Of Education

New Delhi: International Students’ Day is celebrated on November 17 worldwide to ensure education is available for all students and promote students’ rights and the importance of education.

Taking to social media platform X, Charles Sturt University posted, "International Students Day, we’re celebrating the power of international education. From new friendships to shared learning and insights. Let’s keep building bridges and shaping a more inclusive world! International student celebrations.”

Showing similar sentiments, the MUSC Center for Global Health posted on X, "While Sunday is technically International Students’ Day, we couldn’t wait to celebrate all of the men and women who make the MUSC campus so culturally rich and diverse. We love working with and supporting these students and are thankful for their presence on campus".

As per the Ministry of Education, with 65 per cent of the nation's population under 35, it is crucial to provide them with opportunities for quality education and skills development. The Central government is dedicated to building a strong education infrastructure that fosters the holistic development of students and empowers the youth to drive the nation towards progress.

The government has taken significant strides to promote access to education through various initiatives and constitutional provisions. The introduction of free primary education, reinforced by the 86th Amendment of the Constitution through Article 21-A, guarantees free and compulsory education for children aged six to 14 as a Fundamental Right. The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which came into effect on April 1, 2010, further supports this by ensuring that every child receives equal elementary education in a formal school that meets prescribed norms, the ministry stated.

History:

November 17 was chosen as International Students’ Day due to the events that unfolded in Prague during World War II. Nine students were executed without trial in concentration camps on November 17, 1939. Nowadays, November 17 marks a celebration of the multiculturalism of international students, the European University Sports Association (EUSA), on its website, states.

Significance:

International Students’ Day is a reminder that where people from different cultures interact, learn and share ideas, creativity develops and learning to accept differences are necessary for kids to grow up to be successful human beings.

How to celebrate this day:

To spread awareness and develop acceptance of differences among children, universities and schools organise cultural activities, sports, educational lectures and workshops and ensure students take part in these programs.