International Sex Workers Day: Challenges And Fight For Recognition

Hyderabad:. June 2 is observed annually as International Sex Workers' Day to shed light on the exploitative conditions endured by sex workers and to honour their resilience. Globally, sex workers constitute one of the most vulnerable social groups, often subjected to exploitation, physical and emotional abuse, human rights violations, and pervasive social stigma.

International Sex Workers' Day serves as a crucial annual reminder of the ongoing struggles, resilience, and the urgent need for greater recognition and protection of the rights of sex workers worldwide.

The Genesis of a day of recognition

The history of International Sex Workers' Day traces back to June 2, 1975, in Lyon, France. On this day, about 100 sex workers convened at Saint-Nizier Church to kickstart a public dialogue about the exploitative and dehumanising working and living conditions they faced. Their gathering was accompanied by a media campaign, which swiftly garnered national and international attention, triggering conversations about their rights and struggles.

Following this, the sex workers organised an eight-day strike presenting a set of demands. These included the reopening of hotels where they were permitted to work, an end to the persistent issue of police brutality, and a thorough investigation into the unsolved murders of several sex workers. Despite their efforts, the authorities did not concede to their demands, and the church was eventually cleared without any immediate legal reforms. Nevertheless, this pivotal incident served as a catalyst, igniting numerous movements across Europe and the United Kingdom advocating for the rights and dignity of sex workers.

Defining sex work and addressing misconceptions

The term ‘sex worker’ refers to individuals who engage in sexual activities in exchange for economic compensation. This terminology is significant as it seeks to acknowledge sex work as a form of labour. For many, entry into this field is not a matter of choice but a consequence of limited alternative livelihood options, often driven by the harsh realities of poverty and economic hardship.

Overarching issues such as poverty, lack of educational opportunities, and destitution often leave individuals with few other means of survival. Tragically, there are also instances where minors and adults are coerced into sex work by family members or are victims of kidnapping and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

It is crucial to distinguish between sex work and other related issues. Prostitution is a specific form of sex work, but not all activities classified as sex work constitute prostitution. Furthermore, sex trafficking is a distinct and heinous crime involving the use of force and control to compel individuals into selling sexual services against their will.

Global landscape of legalisation and the plight of workers

Often dubbed ‘the oldest profession,’ the documented history of prostitution as an occupation dates back to approximately 2400 BCE in Mesopotamia. In contemporary society, the legal status of prostitution varies dramatically across the globe. Estimates suggest that there are around 42 million sex workers worldwide. It is fully legal in countries such as Turkey, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Germany, Hungary, and Greece, while it remains completely illegal in nations like South Africa, the United States, China, and Russia, with a spectrum of regulations existing in between.

In India, while prostitution itself is legal, numerous associated activities such as soliciting, kerb crawling, managing brothels, prostitution in hotels, child prostitution, pimping, and pandering are outlawed.

Despite varying legal frameworks, sex workers globally face significant health and human rights challenges. These include a heightened risk of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, poorer access to and outcomes in healthcare and treatment, exposure to interpersonal and institutional violence, violations of fundamental labour rights, and precarious and unstable incomes. Human rights abuses are prevalent in regions like India, affecting those involved in prostitution and sex work. The social stigma attached to sex work is often as severe and pervasive as the prejudice faced by other marginalised groups based on class, caste, race, or religion.

Around the world, sex workers frequently encounter formidable obstacles in their pursuit of justice, whether they are accused of crimes or are themselves victims of criminal acts. The widespread criminalisation of sex work often results in sex workers being denied the same rights and protections under labour laws applicable to other workers. They face the constant threat of arrest, detention, deportation, and other adverse legal consequences.

Operating often in unsafe and unregulated environments, sex workers are particularly vulnerable to various forms of exploitation, which can have devastating impacts on their physical and mental health. On International Sex Workers' Day, advocates and allies come together annually to call for improved working conditions and greater respect for the human rights and dignity of those in the sex industry. The overarching aim of this day is to foster safer and fairer working conditions for all individuals involved by advocating for their fundamental rights and dignity.

Advocating for rights and recognition in India

In a landmark development in 2023, the Supreme Court of India issued a progressive new handbook, mandating the use of the term "sex worker" in place of the derogatory term "prostitute" in all court judgments. This marked a significant step towards destigmatisation and recognition.

Before this, in June 2022, the Supreme Court of India had formally recognised sex work as a profession. The court said that sex workers are entitled to be treated with decency and dignity, cautioning government officials against unwarranted interference or initiating criminal actions when an adult engages in consensual sex work. Furthermore, the Court affirmed that sex workers and their children are protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

The legal landscape governing sex work in India is primarily shaped by the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) of 1956. Additionally, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act contain various provisions that address issues related to sex work and trafficking within the country.

Some facts

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report of 2022 reveals that in India, a total of 1,983 individuals were reported as victims of human trafficking for the specific purpose of sexual exploitation in 2022.

A 2016 report by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, titled ‘National Crime Records Statistics,’ shed light on crimes against women, including the alarming statistic that an estimated 110 women across all age groups were abducted for forced sex work, with about 50 of these victims being girl children. Notably, one-fourth of all reported cases of child abduction for sex work occurred in major metropolitan cities, highlighting the urban dimension of this grave issue.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has demonstrated a commitment to supporting vulnerable populations by increasing funding to state governments by roughly 24 percent. This enhanced financial support is directed towards NGO- and government-run shelters and support services operating through 441 Shakti Sadan homes. These homes were previously managed under the Ujjawala program, which focused on victims of female sex trafficking, and the Swadhar Greh program, which provided support to vulnerable women, indicating a consolidated effort to provide refuge and assistance.

Notably, the Avahan AIDS Initiative in India has integrated crisis response systems specifically designed to address incidents of violence faced by sex workers. The initiative also actively collects crucial data on reported incidents of violence.