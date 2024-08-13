ETV Bharat / international

International Prediabetes Day: History, Symptoms And Preventive Measures

Hyderabad: International Prediabetes Day is celebrated annually on the 14th of August. To raise awareness about Prediabetes and work towards flattening the diabetes epidemic, leading experts and medical professionals specializing in Endocrinology & Diabetology gather to commemorate this global event on August 14 as World Prediabetes Day.

History

The inaugural World Prediabetes Day took place on the 14th of August 2021. The date was carefully selected 90 days prior to World Diabetes Day (14 November) because it is scientifically proven that it takes 90 days to modify one's lifestyle in a way that can reverse Prediabetes and prevent its progression to Type 2 diabetes.



Prediabetes

Prediabetes refers to having blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be classified as Type 2 diabetes. However, without making significant lifestyle changes, both adults and children with Prediabetes are at a high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Who should be careful?

Those with a family history of diabetes and individuals who are overweight, particularly those with central obesity, should be particularly cautious. Prediabetes is not merely a precursor to diabetes; it also increases the risk of high blood pressure, hypertension, high cholesterol, and obesity, collectively raising the risk of heart diseases.



Symptoms

Prediabetes typically does not show any noticeable signs or symptoms. One possible symptom is the development of darkened skin in certain areas of the body, such as the neck, armpits, and groin. However, experiencing reactive hypoglycemia, characterized by discomfort, irritability, or even anger a few hours after consuming a heavy meal, could be a sign, especially in young individuals.



Classic signs and symptoms that indicate a transition from Prediabetes to Type 2 diabetes include:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Numbness or tingling in the feet or hands