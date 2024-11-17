ETV Bharat / international

International Numerology Day 2024: Tracing The History Of Numerology And The Five Core Numbers

Hyderabad: November 18 is designated as International Numerology Day each year. Eminent numerologist J.C. Choudhary initiated the ‘International Numerology Day’ to facilitate standardization in the discipline by integrating various streams. The event also commemorates Choudhary’s birthday.



What is Numerology?

Numerology, the study exploring the connection between numbers and various life aspects, has been intertwined with myths. It is also the study of the numerical value of letters in words, names and concepts. Numerology is about 5,000 years old and originated from ancient civilizations. According to numerologists, everything in the world depends on numerical patterns. They believe that these patterns come from the inherent vibrations of numbers.

History of Numerology

Numerology originates from the Latin term “Numerus” meaning number, and the Greek word “Logos” meaning word, thought process and expression. Its origins trace back to ancient civilizations such as Babylon, Egypt, and China, where numbers were believed to hold spiritual, cosmic, and even predictive powers.

In ancient Babylon, numerology was intertwined with astrology, where numbers were assigned to celestial bodies and used to interpret cosmic influences on human affairs. In Egypt, numerology played a crucial role in religious and mystical practices. The Egyptians attributed magical properties to numbers and used them in rituals, architecture, and even in the construction of pyramids.