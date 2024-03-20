International Nowruz Day 2024 - Celebrating Common Human Spirit of Hope and Joy

Hyderabad: Nowruz, meaning 'new day', is an ancestral festivity marking the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. It includes rituals, ceremonies and cultural events, as well as the enjoyment of a special meal with loved ones.

New clothes are worn, visits are made to family and friends, and gifts, especially for children, are exchanged. Nowruz originated from Zoroastrianism, the religion of Iran before the advent of Islam, and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in many regions, including the Balkans, Black Sea Basin, Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East

History of International Day of Nowruz:

Nowruz is a bridge between past and present, offering a moment to reflect on the year that has passed and to look forward with hope to the year ahead. It's a universal message of renewal and hope that resonates with millions worldwide. As the earth reawakens from its winter sleep, Nowruz invites everyone to renew their spirits, fostering a sense of unity and peace among diverse cultures.

The International Day of Nowruz has roots stretching back over 3,000 years, originating from the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism. This day, celebrated on March 21, marks the vernal equinox when day and night are almost equal. It heralds the start of spring, making it a time of renewal and rebirth in nature. Traditionally, it has been a moment for communities to come together, celebrating the new year and the fresh start it brings.

About Zoroastrianism:

Zoroastrianism, one of the world’s oldest monotheistic religions, is founded on the teachings of the prophet Zoroaster and the sacred text, the Avesta. Originating in ancient Iran, it centers on the worship of Ahura Mazda, the un-created and benevolent deity of wisdom.

The religion presents a dualistic view of the world, depicting an ongoing battle between good and evil, with the expectation that good will ultimately prevail. Zoroastrianism has influenced various religious and philosophical systems throughout history, including the development of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Despite its decline after the Muslim conquest of Persia, it continues to be practiced today, primarily in India and Iran.

Zoroastrians believe in one God called Ahura Mazda. They believe Ahura Mazda created the world and everything in it. The enemy of Ahura Mazda is the evil spirit Angra Mainyu. It is believed that one day the forces of good will defeat the forces of evil and restore the world to the state of perfection it was originally.

Fire is the most sacred symbol. It is at the center of Zoroastrian worship. Places of worship are called fire temples. Fire represents righteousness and truth. In Zoroastrian temples, a fire is always kept burning by priests who watch over.

Purity is also very important to Zoroastrians. White is used as a symbol for purity. Zoroastrians pray with a special white belt called a kustis. Zoroastrians always where a white undershirt called a sudreh as a symbol and reminder of purity.

When Zoroastrians die the kustis and the sudreh are placed on top of their bodies on a white sheet, another symbol of purity. Any form of decay like rust or rotting is avoided since this is the opposite of purity. For this reason Zoroastrians do not cremate or bury their dead. They do not want to pollute or add decay to the earth. Instead they place dead bodies in circular stone towers called "towers of silence". The birds of prey come and eat the decaying bodies.

Global recognition:

In 2010, this ancient festival gained global recognition. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz, following a proposal by several countries that cherish this day. This declaration was a significant step in acknowledging the cultural heritage and shared values that Nowruz brings to the global community. It highlighted the importance of fostering mutual understanding and peace among people from different cultures.

Nowruz is not just a cultural event but a bridge connecting the past with the present. Across many countries, people engage in various rituals, from special meals with loved ones to cultural performances and traditional games. These activities honor Nowruz’s historical significance and celebrate the common human spirit of hope and joy. The day is a testament to humanity’s shared desire for renewal and the continuous cycle of life.

Traditions and Customs of Nowruz

To symbolise the new year's fresh start, celebrants often engage in spring cleaning, or 'khaneh tekani,' gift exchanges, family gatherings, buying new clothes and more. Children often enjoy a break from school during this time

All houses undergo a big cleaning. People will change the colors of the walls; they will wash everything

One common pre-festival ritual involves leaping over fire and streams to cleanse the past year’s negativity

Special items prepared on this day

Another notable Iranian tradition is the gathering of families around the ceremonial half-sin table, which displays seven items beginning with the Persian letter 'sin,' each holding special symbolism. The table includes apples (seeb) for beauty, garlic (seer) for health, vinegar (serkeh) for patience, hyacinth (sonbol) for spring, sweet pudding (samanu) for fertility, sprouts (sabzeh) for rebirth and coins (sekeh) for wealth

On the 13th day of Nowruz, some countries observe 'sizdah bedar', a custom that involves picnicking outside to ward off bad luck.

Navroz 2024 – Global Observance and Cultural Heritage

Navroz transcends national and religious boundaries, celebrated by diverse communities across the globe. Beyond Iran, Navroz is celebrated in countries influenced by Persian culture, including Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, the Kurdistan Region, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, and Pakistan, exemplifying its universal appeal and enduring legacy. The festival is generally observed in countries along the silk roads, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Nowruz celebration in India

In India, Nowruz 2024 will be celebrated on two dates due to different calendar traditions. The first celebration has taken place on March 20, 2024. The second celebration is scheduled for August 15, 2024, following the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not account for leap years, leading to the unique tradition of two New Year celebrations among the Parsi community in India.