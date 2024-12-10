ETV Bharat / international

International Mountain Day Celebrated To Create Awareness About Importance Of Sustainable Mountains

File - A view of snow-covered mountains after the fresh snowfall, in Lahaul and Spiti ( ANI )

New Delhi: International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11 every year to create awareness about the importance of sustainable mountain development across the globe.

Talking about celebrating the iconic Mount Everest of Asia, USGS Landsat wrote on X, “Get ready to summit the world, one peak at a time! Join us on a virtual adventure as we countdown to International Mountain Day. Over the next week, we will explore the Seven Summits. Today, on Day 1 of Peak Week, we celebrate the iconic Mount Everest of Asia."

Expressing similar sentiments, UIAA posted on X, “Ahead of Wednesday’s International Mountain Day, the UIAA is sharing a series of articles related to climate change and mountain protection. State of the Cryosphere Report 2024: Mountain Glaciers and Snow.”

History:

International Mountain Day, celebrated every year on December 11, was established by the United Nations (UN) in 2003 to raise awareness about sustainable development in mountains and the importance of mountains to life, United Nationals website states.

Focus:

This day focuses on the capacity and needs of its people through a triple approach: “Mountain Solutions for a sustainable future- innovation, adaptation and youth.” Innovation is essential for addressing complex mountain-related issues. It encompasses technological advancements as well as creative problem-solving such as climate-smart agriculture, the UN website mentioned.