ETV Bharat / international

International Moon Day 2024: Honoring The First Steps Of Humans On The Earth's Only Natural Satellite

Hyderabad: On July 20, we celebrate International Moon Day, which honors the day in 1969 when humans stepped foot on the moon what the NASA described as being “...the single greatest technological achievement of all time.”



How It Started

"That's one small step for a man...one giant leap for mankind.." Neil Armstrong's words will be remembered forever as he was the first person to step foot on the Moon. It was the year 1969 and the day was July 20.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who were part of NASA's Apollo 11 mission, did something huge by stepping foot on the moon. They set down at a spot they called Tranquility Base, starting a new chapter in space travel.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to celebrate International Moon Day every year on July 20, after passing a resolution 76/76 about working together peacefully in outer space in 2021.



The Moon



The Moon is super easy to spot in the sky. Being so close to us, it's really important in our culture and also has a big part in causing the tides on Earth. The Moon is about a quarter the size of Earth, with a 10,917 km diameter around its equator and a 1,737 km radius. The Moon has almost no air, so it can't hold onto heat or keep the ground warm. The Moon is about 384,400 kilometers away from Earth, so it would take more than 17 days without stopping to reach it on a plane.



Here are some statistics from NASA:



Average distance from Earth: 238,855 miles (384,400 km)

Perigee (closest approach to Earth): 225,700 miles (363,300 km)

Apogee (farthest distance from Earth): 252,000 miles (405,500 km)

Orbit circumference: 1,499,618.58 miles (2,413,402 km)

Mean orbit velocity: 2,287 mph (3,680.5 kph)



How does the Moon cause the tides?

The Moon's gravity pulls water towards it, making the side closest to it bulge and creating a high tide. This also happens on the opposite side of Earth because of the combined effect of the Moon's and Earth's gravity. This stretching and squishing of Earth causes water to bulge on both sides, leading to two high tides and two low tides every day.