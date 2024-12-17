International Migrants Day: Adoption Of International Convention On Protection Of Rights Of All Migrant Workers

International Migrants Day is annually observed on December 18. The day commemorates the adoption of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families. A migrant is an individual who is relocating or has relocated across an international boundary or within a state, departing from their usual place of residence, As per the International Organization for Migration.

On December 4, 2000, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) designated 18 December as International Migrants Day, taking into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world. Through its resolution A/RES/55/93, the UNGA invited Member States and others to observe the Day through the dissemination of information on human rights and fundamental freedoms of migrants, the sharing of experiences, and the design of actions to ensure the protection of migrants.

The UNGA chose 18 December for the Day to mark the anniversary of the 1990 adoption by the UNGA of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families.

Background

Migration is a global phenomenon driven by many factors. These start with aspirations for safety, dignity and peace. The decision to leave home is always difficult, and, too often, the beginning of a dangerous, sometimes fatal journey. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has assisted millions of migrants since it emerged 70 years ago to assist the vast number of Europeans displaced by the Second World War and continues to lead the way in promoting a humane and orderly management of migration for the benefit of all, including the communities of origin, transit and destination.

International Migrants Day Theme

This year International Migrants Day theme is "Honouring the Contributions of Migrants and Respecting Their Rights," according to the World Health Organisation. This theme highlights the importance of acknowledging migrants contributions to society and ensuring their rights are respected.

Global Migration Group (GMG)

The Global Migration Group (GMG) was an inter-agency group established by the United Nations Secretary-General, bringing together the heads of relevant UN agencies working on migration. The GMG was established by the United Nations Secretary-General in early 2006 in response to a recommendation of the Global Commission on International Migration for the establishment of a high-level inter-institutional group of agencies involved in migration-related activities.

The GMG was created by building on an existing inter-agency group with a more limited membership, the Geneva Migration Group, which was established in April 2003 and included ILO, IOM, OHCHR, UNCTAD, UNHCR and UNODC. The first meeting of the GMG took place on 9 May 2006 and was chaired by Secretary General of UNCTAD. The GMG met at regular intervals, and the Chair was held on a rotating basis by the executive heads of its member organizations.

Forms and Patterns of Migration:

Internal migration: When migration occurs within a country, and can be categorised based on origin and destination, encompassing rural-urban migration, intra-state, and inter-state migration.

External or International Migration: External migration, involves individuals or families moving from one country to another and can be driven by various factors, including economic opportunities ( Like Indian IT professionals in the US, Europe or construction workers in GCC nations or Gulf countries ), education, family reunification, or seeking asylum from persecution or conflict (Rohingya in Bangladesh).

1. Emigration from country to various parts of the world.

2. Immigration of people from different countries to India.

Forced migration: Forced migration occurs when individuals or families are compelled to move due to factors like war, persecution, or natural disasters.

Voluntary migration: When families choosing to relocate, often driven by better economic prospects or a desire for an improved quality of life known as Voluntary migration

Temporary migration: It is intended to be of short time duration, such as seasonal or temporary work, whereas permanent migration involves settling permanently in a new location.

Reverse migration: When individuals or families returning to their country of origin or original place of residence after previously migrating elsewhere.

Migration in India Statistics

Net migration in India 2009-2023: In 2023, India witnessed a negative net migration of 486 thousand people. Fluctuations in the migrant population was seen over the years from 2016 onward in the country. A negative net migration rate indicates that more people are leaving a region than are moving in.

Number of emigrants and immigrants in India 1995-2020

India saw nearly 17.8 million people emigrating out of the country in 2020. On the other hand, about 4.5 million people immigrated into the country that year. Emigration from India grew significantly in the last few decades.

Foreign students enrolled in India 2022, by country of origin

As per the results of a survey across India in the academic year 2022, about 13,126 students enrolled in Indian academic institutions were from Nepal. A total number of over 30 thousand foreign national students were enrolled in India during that year

Migration in India Report 2020-21:

1.The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation's report in June 2022 compiled data for temporary visitors and migrants, around 0.7% of the population was recorded as temporary visitors from July 2020 to June 2021.

2. The all-India migration rate was 28.9% for the same period, with rates of 26.5% in rural and 34.9% in urban areas.

3. The female migration rate stood at 47.9%, with 48% in rural and 47.8% in urban areas and the male migration rate was 10.7%, with 5.9% in rural and 22.5% in urban areas.

4. 86.8% of female migrants migrated for marriage, while 49.6% of male migrants moved in search of employment.

2011 Census:

1. India had approximately 45.36 crore internal migrants, accounting for 37% of the population.

2. Annual net migrant flows represented about 1% of the working-age population and the country's workforce was estimated to be 48.2 crores, surpassing 50 crores by 2016.

Largest immigrant populations worldwide

The United States hosted, by far, the highest number of immigrants in the world in 2020. That year, there were over 50 million people born outside of the States residing in the country. Germany and Saudi Arabia followed behind at around 16 and 13 million, respectively. There are varying reasons for people to emigrate from their country of origin, from poverty and unemployment to war and persecution.

International migrants comprised 4.7 per cent of the labour force in 2022 – an indication of the crucial role they play in the global economy, the UN labour agency ILO said in a report published recently. Some 167.7 million migrants were part of the labour force in their destination countries in 2022 – an increase of more than 30 million since 2013, according to the ILO Global Estimates on International Migrant Workers. Of this number, 102.7 million were men and 64.9 million were women.

Most migrants wereconcentrated in high-income countries, which accounted for more than 68 per cent of the overall total. They were mainly drawn to three regions: Northern, Southern and Western Europe; North America and the Arab States.

The share living in Northern, Southern and Western Europe rose from 22.5 per cent in 2013 to 23.3 per cent in 2022, while the other two regions saw slight declines.

Countries with lowest migrant populations

There were no immigrants living in Cuba in 2020. Furthermore, immigrants made up only 0.1 percent of the total population in China, Vietnam, Madagascar, Indonesia, and Myanmar.