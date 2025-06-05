ETV Bharat / international

International Level Crossing Awareness Day: 'Safe Decisions – Every Time'

Hyderabad: The International Union of Railways (UIC) leads the International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD), a global initiative launching its 17th annual campaign on June 5. UIC spearheads the campaign with the support of the global railway community, that a key event on the day. ILCAD aims to raise public awareness of level crossing risks and improve safety.

About 50 countries participate annually in ILCAD. Each year, a partner country organises the launch conference to share best practices and projects that improve safety and reduce incidents at level crossings. The 2025 ILCAD launch conference theme is 'Helping people make good decisions' with the slogan 'Safe decisions – every time.'

The rail industry worldwide faces challenges at level crossings and along railway tracks. The majority of collisions occur as individuals take risks or make poor decisions due to distraction or oversight. ILCAD aims to raise awareness about the dangers of road/rail interfaces, also known as level or grade crossings. ILCAD represents a joint global commitment to raise public awareness of the dangers of misbehaviour at level crossings.

The first European Level Crossing Awareness Day was celebrated on June 25, 2009, with 28 countries participating, and participation has since expanded to over 50 countries. According to the 2024 UIC safety database report, over 90 per cent of all rail infrastructure fatalities involve third parties, primarily trespassers and level-crossing users. UNICEF reports that millions of near misses and over 6,000 deaths occur globally each year at level crossings where roads and railway tracks intersect.