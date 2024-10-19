ETV Bharat / international

International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week: Raising Awareness About Health Hazards Of Lead Exposure

Lead exposure causes a significant burden of disease. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that more than 1.5 million deaths globally were attributed to lead exposure in 2021, primarily due to cardiovascular effects. Additionally, lead exposure was estimated to account for more than 33 million years lost to disability (disability-adjusted life years, or DALYs) worldwide in 2021.

The 2024 theme is "Bright futures begin lead-free” because we all want bright futures for our children and communities. NLPPW raises awareness about lead since every child in every community deserves a bright, lead-free future.

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years. Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development.

Lead is a bluish-white lustrous metal. It is very soft, highly malleable, ductile, and a relatively poor conductor of electricity. It is very resistant to corrosion but tarnishes upon exposure to air. Lead isotopes are the end products of each of the three series of naturally occurring radioactive elements.

Young children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning as they may absorb up to 4–5 times as much lead as adults from an ingested dose. Once lead enters the body, it is distributed to organs including the brain, kidneys, liver and bones. Lead exposure can have serious consequences for the health of children. Exposure to very high levels of lead can severely damage the brain and central nervous system causing coma, convulsions and even death. Children who survive severe lead poisoning may be left with permanent intellectual disability and behavioural disorders. At lower levels of exposure that may have no obvious symptoms, lead can lead to a spectrum of injury across multiple body systems. Lead exposure also causes anaemia, hypertension, renal impairment, immunotoxicity and toxicity to the reproductive organs.



Many countries have eliminated lead from paint

The main source of lead used to be leaded gasoline. But fortunately leaded gasoline in road vehicles is now banned in every country in the world. The US first grappled with federal policies to address lead exposure in the 1950s. But it was only in the 1970s that the country largely banned leaded gasoline and lead-based paint — two of the most ubiquitous sources. The bans resulted in a dramatic decline in blood lead levels (BLLs) among Americans.

Mexico also faced an epidemic of lead poisoning, which went unrecognised for a long time. A major source of exposure in Mexico was traditional lead-glazed ceramic-ware — which continues to be widely used to cook and serve food across the country.



Prevention of lead poisoning

In 2021, WHO published Guidelines on clinical management exposure to lead. The guidelines recommend that for individuals with blood lead concentration equal to or greater than 5 µg/dL, the source of lead exposure should be identified, and appropriate action taken to terminate exposure.

Lead paint is a major source of exposure globally. WHO and UNEP lead the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint. It aims to encourage all countries to develop legally binding laws to control the use of lead in paint. As of January 2024, 48% of countries have legally-binding controls on lead paint.

WHO is preparing guidelines on prevention of lead exposure, which will provide policy-makers, public health authorities and health professionals with evidence-based guidance on the measures to protect the health of children and adults from lead exposure.



India is one of the worst affected countries of lead poisoning

In India 275 million children under 19 years of age have blood Lead levels (BLLs) that are abnormally high i.e., greater than 5 micrograms per decilitre (µg/dl). Lead’s adverse effects in India were being studied beginning in the 1970s according to an analysis done by NITI Aayog and CSIR-NEERI in 2022.

A collaborative study between American and Indian universities in 2005 demonstrated that school children with higher blood lead levels achieved lower IQ scores. It was also one of the earliest studies in the world to look at genetic susceptibility factors of children to the adverse impacts of lead. Fortunately, India can learn from the experiences of all countries which have tackled the lead problem. It is unfortunate that 1 in 2 Indian children exposed to high levels of lead in our country.



Steps taken by India government to prevent lead exposure

“Regulation on Lead contents in Household and Decorative Paints Rules, 2016

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC), Government of India has passed a notification in November 2016 as “Regulation on Lead contents in Household and Decorative Paints Rules, 2016" and has prohibited manufacture, trade, import as well as export of household and decorative paints containing lead or lead

compounds in excess of 90 parts per million (ppm). Under National Health Mission (NHM), Information Education Communication (IEC)/ Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) has carried out for healthy survival of population

especially for children.