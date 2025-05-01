International Labour Day 2025: Honouring The Strength And Spirit Of Workers

Hyderabad: International Labour Day, also called International Workers' Day, is observed annually on May 1st by countries all over the world to honour the devotion and contributions of workers in all fields and industries. In addition to honouring their efforts, the day serves as a reminder of the significance of fair employment practices and workers' rights.
A testament to the critical role workers play in social and economic advancement, Labour Day is recognised as a national holiday in many countries and is frequently observed with campaigns and initiatives aimed at promoting employee rights and improving working conditions.
History:
International Labour Day comes from the American labour movement of the late 19th century. A nationwide strike for an eight-hour workday that started in 1886 was commemorated on May 1st. But the culmination of this crucial event was the tragic Haymarket Affair in Chicago, where a labour protest turned violent. The bombing claimed the lives of at least four civilians and seven police officers.
In the history of Labour Day, the Haymarket Affair in Chicago in 1886 is a significant event. That year, on May 1st, workers peacefully protested for an eight-hour workday in Haymarket. A bomb was detonated, though, and the demonstration descended into violence, killing protesters and police officers alike.
Since then, millions of people have taken part in marches, rallies, and other events to honour workers' contributions and promote their rights, making Labour Day a worldwide celebration. It reminds us of both the ongoing struggles that workers in different industries and regions face, as well as the progress that has been made in securing labour rights and protections.
Significance:
Workers have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation, primarily through their dedicated work. Labour Day, on the other hand, is designed not only to commemorate workers' labour but also to enlighten them about their rights and shield them from being taken advantage of. This day offers an opportunity to assess the progress made by the labour movement and reaffirm the resolve to uphold the dignity and rights of all workers, regardless of their occupation or background. Moreover, it aims to inspire initiatives to provide improved working conditions for labour and facilitate their advancement.
Some Interesting Facts About Labour Day:
- While the origins of International Labour Day lie within the U.S., both the United States and Canada observe Labour Day on the first Monday of September rather than May 1, which is celebrated in over 80 countries worldwide
- The Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan initiated India's first Labour Day celebration in Chennai (Madras) in 1923
- May 1 is also significant in India as it marks the formation of Maharashtra and Gujarat, two of its states, in 1960
- Canada's Labour Day celebrations predate those of the United States, having taken place in 1872
- Labour Day serves as a time not only to honour the spirit of work but also to continue championing the cause of dignity, safety, and equality for workers across the globe
- Countries celebrating May 1 as Labour Day/May Day: India, China, Cuba, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Europe, Africa, Latin America, etc.
Initiatives taken by the Central Government for workers/labourers in India:
Key Schemes for Labourers in India:
- Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Program: This initiative, revealed in the Union Budget 2024-25, seeks to encourage job creation and formalisation within the labour market. It offers incentives for both employers and employees, especially within the manufacturing industry, by refunding contributions to the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
- Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM): This program offers elderly coverage and social safety to informal labourers. It provides a monthly pension of ₹3,000 once an individual turns 60.
- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA): This program offers paid jobs in rural regions, ensuring 100 days of work annually for every household whose adult members are willing to take on unskilled manual labour.
- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY): These plans provide life and accident insurance protection for different employees
- Revamping of Shram Suvidha Portal: Finance Minister in the budget speech 2024-25 had announced, "Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals will be revamped to enhance ease of compliance for industry and trade." The Ministry of Labour & Employment has initiated the process for the revamping of the Shram Suvidha Portal. Interactions with industries, trade unions and stakeholders have been held. The revamped portal is likely to be completed by August 2025.
- Ministry of Labour & Employment launched the eShram as “One-Stop Solution”: On 21st October 2024, for unorganised labour to have access to various social sector schemes as they register on eShram to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far.
New Labour Code 2025:
The New Labour Code in India, launched in 2025, comprises four comprehensive codes that integrate and update 29 existing labour regulations. These codes seek to streamline regulations, enhance social security, and create equitable working conditions, potentially including a 4-day workweek. The four codes include: Wage Code, Social Security Code, Industrial Relations Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code.
The New Labour Code 2025 includes four main laws:
- Wage Code: Implements a standard minimum wage for all sectors and guarantees prompt payment to every worker.
- Social Security Code: Broadens social security advantages, encompassing Provident Fund (PF), gratuity, and maternity benefits, to a larger workforce.
- Industrial Relations Code: This streamlines mechanisms for resolving disputes and seeks to promote harmonious industrial relations.
- Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code: Emphasises the importance of workplace safety and requires improved working conditions in various sectors.