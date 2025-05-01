ETV Bharat / international

International Labour Day 2025: Honouring The Strength And Spirit Of Workers

Hyderabad: International Labour Day, also called International Workers' Day, is observed annually on May 1st by countries all over the world to honour the devotion and contributions of workers in all fields and industries. In addition to honouring their efforts, the day serves as a reminder of the significance of fair employment practices and workers' rights.

A testament to the critical role workers play in social and economic advancement, Labour Day is recognised as a national holiday in many countries and is frequently observed with campaigns and initiatives aimed at promoting employee rights and improving working conditions.

History:

International Labour Day comes from the American labour movement of the late 19th century. A nationwide strike for an eight-hour workday that started in 1886 was commemorated on May 1st. But the culmination of this crucial event was the tragic Haymarket Affair in Chicago, where a labour protest turned violent. The bombing claimed the lives of at least four civilians and seven police officers.

In the history of Labour Day, the Haymarket Affair in Chicago in 1886 is a significant event. That year, on May 1st, workers peacefully protested for an eight-hour workday in Haymarket. A bomb was detonated, though, and the demonstration descended into violence, killing protesters and police officers alike.

Since then, millions of people have taken part in marches, rallies, and other events to honour workers' contributions and promote their rights, making Labour Day a worldwide celebration. It reminds us of both the ongoing struggles that workers in different industries and regions face, as well as the progress that has been made in securing labour rights and protections.

Significance: