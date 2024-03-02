3-Day International Gita Mahotsav Begins in Sri Lanka

Kurukshetra/Colombo: The maiden three-day International Gita Mahotsav commenced in Sri Lanka on Friday March 1 at the Nelum Pokuna theater in capital Colombo.

The International Gita Mahotsav is being held for the first time in Sri Lanka. The event commenced on Friday with the chanting of mantras. On the very first day of the festival, thousands of children participated in competitions like fancy dress, Rangoli, recitation of Gita verses etc to show their enthusiasm and zeal towards the festival.

The Haryana government and Kurukshetra Development Board have played an important role in organizing the maiden festival in Sri Lanka.

Upendra Singhal, Honorary Secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board said that the first day of the International Gita Mahotsav saw various events. Singhal said that about 2,000 students from different schools of Sri Lanka participated in these competitions in their traditional colorful costumes and school dresses. These students made a unique effort to convey the message of the Bhagavad Gita in their Rangoli.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, Chairman of the 48 Kos Tirth Committee (Kurukshetra Development Board) said the International Gita Mahotsav, running from March 1 to March 3 in Sri Lanka kicked off with enthusiasm and gaiety in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

“The teachings of the holy book Gita will reach the common people. The International Gita Mahotsav, started with the efforts of Chief Minister Manohar Lal, has taken a big form. Through this festival, Indian culture, civilization and values are being spread to the people in the country and abroad," Chhabra said.