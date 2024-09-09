ETV Bharat / international

International Day To Protect Education From Attack: Raising Awareness About The Plight Of Children In Conflict-Torn Countries

Palestinian children sit at the edge of a crater after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. ( AP )

Hyderabad: The International Day To Protect Education From Attack is being observed today on September 9 to raise awareness about the plight of children living in conflict torn countries around the world.

History

The International Day To Protect Education From Attack was established by a unanimous decision of the UN General Assembly through a resolution adopted in May, 2020, calling on UNESCO and UNICEF to raise awareness of the plight of millions of children living in countries affected by conflict. The resolution proclaiming the Day was presented by the State of Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 countries.

The resolution 74/275 designates UNESCO and UNICEF as co-facilitators of the annual observance, providing an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage stakeholders to prioritize the protection of education and the provision of support for students, teachers, other education personnel, and education communities in conflict zones.

UN Secy General's Message On 5th Int'l Day To Protect Education From Attack

In his message on the 5th International Day To Protect Education From Attack, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the day reminds us of the damage of war on young learners’ bodies, minds and spirits.

“From injuries and loss of life, to abduction, forced displacement, sexual violence, recruitment to the fighting, and lost opportunities, the risks are enormous.