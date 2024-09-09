ETV Bharat / international

International Day To Protect Education From Attack: Raising Awareness About The Plight Of Children In Conflict-Torn Countries

By ETV Bharat English Team

The International Day To Protect Education From Attack is being observed on September 9 since 2020 after a resolution moved by Qatar in the UN General Assembly calling on UNESCO and UNICEF to raise awareness of the plight of millions of children living in countries affected by conflict. Read on to know the background and significance of this day.

Palestinian children sit at the edge of a crater after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024.
Palestinian children sit at the edge of a crater after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP)

Hyderabad: The International Day To Protect Education From Attack is being observed today on September 9 to raise awareness about the plight of children living in conflict torn countries around the world.

History

The International Day To Protect Education From Attack was established by a unanimous decision of the UN General Assembly through a resolution adopted in May, 2020, calling on UNESCO and UNICEF to raise awareness of the plight of millions of children living in countries affected by conflict. The resolution proclaiming the Day was presented by the State of Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 countries.

The resolution 74/275 designates UNESCO and UNICEF as co-facilitators of the annual observance, providing an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage stakeholders to prioritize the protection of education and the provision of support for students, teachers, other education personnel, and education communities in conflict zones.

UN Secy General's Message On 5th Int'l Day To Protect Education From Attack

In his message on the 5th International Day To Protect Education From Attack, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the day reminds us of the damage of war on young learners’ bodies, minds and spirits.

“From injuries and loss of life, to abduction, forced displacement, sexual violence, recruitment to the fighting, and lost opportunities, the risks are enormous.

Education is not only a basic human right in itself — it’s essential to the fulfilment of all human rights. I call on all countries to invest in education and spare no effort to safeguard education and places of learning, protect students and teachers alike, and hold accountable perpetrators of attacks on places of learning. I also urge all countries to fully endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration, support the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, and stand with all efforts to ensure that children and young people can continue their learning — both in times of crisis and after the fighting stops,” he said.

The UN Secretary General also demanded world leaders to protect education from attack, and safeguard the fundamental right to education that belongs to every child and young person, everywhere.

UN Secretary General's Annual Report Paints Grim Picture

According to the UN Secretary General's Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict for the year 2023, a staggering 32,990 grave violations against 22,557 children were verified, highlighting an alarming increase in such incidents.

The report includes first-time reports from Haiti and Niger with most affected areas being Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, Nigeria, and Sudan.

According to the annual report, the violations were perpetrated roughly equally by armed groups and government forces, with armed groups mainly responsible for abduction, recruitment, use, and sexual violence, while government forces were primarily involved in killing, maiming, and attacks on schools and hospitals.

