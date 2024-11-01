ETV Bharat / international

International Day To End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists: Background And Significance

Hyderabad: November 2 is observed as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Proclaimed by the United Nations, this day focuses on addressing the urgent need to protect journalists and bring those who harm them to justice. It’s a day to stand up for the right to freedom of expression and to honor those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of truth.

Background

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2 November as the ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ in General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/163. The Resolution urged Member States to implement definite measures countering the present culture of impunity. The date was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on 2 November 2013.

This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers. It also urges Member States to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and media workers, to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies. It further calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference.



About International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

Between 2006 and 2024, over 1,700 journalists have been killed around the world, with close to 9 out of 10 cases of these killings remaining judicially unresolved, according to the UNESCO Observatory of Killed Journalists.

Impunity leads to more killings and is often a symptom of worsening conflict and the breakdown of law and judicial systems. UNESCO is concerned that impunity damages whole societies by covering up serious human rights abuses, corruption, and crime. Governments, civil society, the media, and everyone concerned to uphold the rule of law are being asked to join in the global efforts to end impunity.

It is in recognition of the far-reaching consequences of impunity, especially of crimes against journalists, that the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution A/RES/68/163 at its 68th session in 2013 which proclaimed 2 November as the ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ (IDEI).

The Resolution urged Member States to implement definite measures countering the present culture of impunity. The date was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on 2 November 2013.

The Global Commemoration of this day will take place at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, hosted by the AU and co-organized by UNESCO and the AU. The event will take place from the 6-7 November under the theme of Safety of Journalists in Crises and Emergencies.

Every IDEI, UNESCO calls on governments, civil society, the media, and everyone concerned to uphold the rule of law, and to join in the global effort to raise awareness on the need to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

In 2021, the percentage of women among all journalists killed almost doubled, rising to 11% from 6% the previous year. Available data as of 30 September 2022 showed that again 11% of killings so far have been women journalists.

According to UNESCO-supported research, an alarming increase in instances of allegations of financial wrongdoing, designed to pressure, intimate and silence independent journalists and media outlets in the last three years. Of 120 cases reviewed by UNESCO dating from 2005-2024, 60% occurred between 2019-2023.