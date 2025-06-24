International Day Of Women In Diplomacy 2025: Promoting Equality, Inspiring Future Generations

Hyderabad: The International Day of Women in Diplomacy is celebrated on June 24 to honour and celebrate the accomplishments of women in the diplomatic field as well as their contributions to peace and international relations. The significance of gender equality and equal opportunity for women in diplomatic posts are also emphasised on this day.
Several women have achieved prominence as diplomats throughout history. Some notable examples include Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton, and Madeleine Albright, all of whom served as US Secretaries of State. Other influential figures include Alva Myrdal, a Swedish diplomat and Nobel laureate, and Diana Abgar, who was one of the first female diplomats, representing Armenia in Japan. Additionally, figures like Eleanor Roosevelt, Golda Meir, and Empress Masako have also made significant contributions to diplomacy.
Importance Of This Day
- Recognising contributions: The day acknowledges the significant impact women have made in diplomacy, often in the face of historical underrepresentation.
- Promoting equality: It underscores the need for equal opportunities and fair representation of women in diplomatic positions, emphasising that diversity strengthens diplomatic efforts.
- Inspiring future generations: The day serves as an inspiration for young women aspiring for careers in diplomacy, showcasing role models and highlighting the possibilities within the field.
- Advancing peace and security: By celebrating women's roles in diplomacy, the day contributes to a broader understanding of the importance of women's participation in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.
Background
Historically, diplomacy was the domain of men. As of 2014, a total of 143 countries guaranteed equality between men and women in their constitutions, another 52 countries have yet to make this important commitment.
Between 1992 and 2019, women represented 13 per cent of negotiators, 6 per cent of mediators and 6 percent of signatories in peace processes worldwide. Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls will also make a crucial contribution to progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets. The systematic mainstreaming of a gender perspective in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda is crucial, especially since SDG 5 calls for women’s equal participation in decision-making.
At the UNGA's 76th Session, the General Assembly by consensus declared June 24 as the International Day of Women in Diplomacy. By the resolution (A/RES/76/269) the Assembly invited all Member States, United Nations organisations, non-governmental groups, academic institutions and associations of women diplomats to observe the day in a manner that each considers most appropriate, including through education and public awareness-raising.
Here's A List Of Top Indian Women Diplomats:
- Sneha Dubey: India's first secretary to the United Nations is Sneha Dubey. She became well-known and garnered a lot of social media appreciation for speaking out against Pakistani Prime Minister's escalation of the Kashmir dispute during his September 2021 speech to the UN General Assembly.
- Ruchira Kamboj: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, retired on June 1, 2024, following a distinguished career that spanned more than 35 years. Ruchira Kamboj, a prominent diplomat and the first female envoy to Bhutan, was recently appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN.
- Vidisha Maitra: India's diplomatic prowess was demonstrated when Vidisha Maitra was elected to the UN Advisory Committee, making history. She is an IFS officer from the 2009 batch. In 2009, the MEA presented her with the Ambassador Bimal Sanyal Memorial Prize for Best Officer Trainee.
- Tripathi Poulomi: Poulomi Tripathi is an IFS officer from the 2007 batch. Former Indian UN Mission counselor Poulomi Tripathi received recognition for bringing up a fake news event at a session.
Here's A More Detailed Look At Some Remarkable Women Across The World
- Condoleezza Rice: Served as the 66th US Secretary of State and was the first African American woman to hold the position.
- Hillary Clinton: Served as the 67th US Secretary of State and also as a U.S. Senator from New York.
- Alva Myrdal: A Swedish diplomat, sociologist and politician who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1982 for her work on disarmament.
- Diana Abgar: An Armenian writer and humanitarian who became Armenia's Consul General to Japan in 1920, making her one of the first female diplomats globally.
- Madeleine Albright: The first female US Secretary of State, known for her advocacy for democracy and human rights.
- Eleanor Roosevelt: Served as First Lady of the United States and later became a diplomat, known for her work with the United Nations.
- Golda Meir: Became the first and only woman to hold the position of Prime Minister of Israel.
- Empress Masako: A former Japanese diplomat and the current Empress of Japan.
- Shaista Suhrawardy Ikramullah: A Pakistani politician, diplomat, and author, known for her work in the Pakistan Constituent Assembly and as the first woman to represent Pakistan at the United Nations.
- Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón: An attorney, diplomat, and the current US Ambassador to Spain and Andorra.
- Angela King: A Jamaican diplomat who served as the first Special Advisor on Gender Issues and Advancement of Women to the UN Secretary-General.
- Anne Cox Chambers: A media executive and philanthropist who served as US Ambassador to Belgium.
Women In Diplomacy: Breaking The Glass Ceiling and Overcoming Sobriety
When the appointment of Finland’s first female ambassador Tyyne Leivo-Larsson was imminent in 1958 the country ́s Prime Minister K.-A. Fagerholm tried to prevent it on the grounds of her sobriety.
Alva Myrdal was Sweden ́s first female amassador (to India, 1955). In addition she also served as a senior official at the United Nations and UNESCO. However, it was for her work on nuclear disarmament that she shared the 1982 Nobel Peace Prize with Mexican diplomat, Alfonso García Robles.
Bodil Begtrup became Denmark ́s female ambassador in 1955, the same year as Myrdal (to Iceland). A campaigner for women ́s rights, Begtrup was vice chairman of the committee that negotiated the landmark 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Twenty years later in 1975 it was Norway ́s turn to appoint a woman, Kirsten Ohm, to an ambassadorship (Council of Europe). Iceland, however, waited until 1991 to appoint a female ambassador, Sigríður Á. Snævarr.
The Spanish princess and later English Queen, Catharine of Aragon was the first woman to be appointed ambassador in 1507. Needless to say, diplomacy is of course conducted by heads of state and ministers, as well as professional diplomats.
Criteria Queen Margaret I Valdemarsdotter, the ruler of the Kalmar Union of Denmark, Norway and Sweden and including Finland and Iceland, was the first female Nordic diplomat from her accession to the Danish-Norwegian throne in 1387.
Almost 600 years later Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was an internationally well-known representative of her country during her reign (1972-2024).