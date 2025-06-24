ETV Bharat / international

International Day Of Women In Diplomacy 2025: Promoting Equality, Inspiring Future Generations

Hyderabad: The International Day of Women in Diplomacy is celebrated on June 24 to honour and celebrate the accomplishments of women in the diplomatic field as well as their contributions to peace and international relations. The significance of gender equality and equal opportunity for women in diplomatic posts are also emphasised on this day.

Several women have achieved prominence as diplomats throughout history. Some notable examples include Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton, and Madeleine Albright, all of whom served as US Secretaries of State. Other influential figures include Alva Myrdal, a Swedish diplomat and Nobel laureate, and Diana Abgar, who was one of the first female diplomats, representing Armenia in Japan. Additionally, figures like Eleanor Roosevelt, Golda Meir, and Empress Masako have also made significant contributions to diplomacy.

Importance Of This Day

Recognising contributions: The day acknowledges the significant impact women have made in diplomacy, often in the face of historical underrepresentation.

Promoting equality: It underscores the need for equal opportunities and fair representation of women in diplomatic positions, emphasising that diversity strengthens diplomatic efforts.

Inspiring future generations: The day serves as an inspiration for young women aspiring for careers in diplomacy, showcasing role models and highlighting the possibilities within the field.

Advancing peace and security: By celebrating women's roles in diplomacy, the day contributes to a broader understanding of the importance of women's participation in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

Background

Historically, diplomacy was the domain of men. As of 2014, a total of 143 countries guaranteed equality between men and women in their constitutions, another 52 countries have yet to make this important commitment.

Between 1992 and 2019, women represented 13 per cent of negotiators, 6 per cent of mediators and 6 percent of signatories in peace processes worldwide. Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls will also make a crucial contribution to progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets. The systematic mainstreaming of a gender perspective in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda is crucial, especially since SDG 5 calls for women’s equal participation in decision-making.

At the UNGA's 76th Session, the General Assembly by consensus declared June 24 as the International Day of Women in Diplomacy. By the resolution (A/RES/76/269) the Assembly invited all Member States, United Nations organisations, non-governmental groups, academic institutions and associations of women diplomats to observe the day in a manner that each considers most appropriate, including through education and public awareness-raising.

Here's A List Of Top Indian Women Diplomats: