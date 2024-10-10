ETV Bharat / international

Celebrating Women: Here's All What You Need To Know About International Day Of Girl Child

The International Day of the Girl Child aims to raise awareness about issues such as gender inequality, education, health, and violence against girls. ( Pexel Images )

New Delhi: The International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11, aims to highlight and address the challenges girls face worldwide. It promotes girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their rights, focusing on issues such as education, health, and gender equality.

Established by the United Nations (UN) in 2012, the day encourages advocacy and action to improve girls' lives and opportunities.

Brief History: The International Day of the Girl Child was established by the United Nations in 2012 to raise awareness about the challenges girls face and to promote their rights. The initiative originated from a 2005 resolution by the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the need for gender equality and empowerment of girls.

The first observance took place on October 11, 2012, marking a commitment to addressing issues like education, health, and violence against girls, and it has since evolved to include various themes each year to focus on specific challenges and goals.

Significance Of The Day: The International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11, highlights the importance of addressing the challenges girls face worldwide and promoting their empowerment. It aims to raise awareness about issues such as gender inequality, education, health, and violence against girls.

The day serves as a platform for advocating for girls' rights, fostering leadership, and ensuring that girls have the opportunity to reach their full potential. By focusing on these issues, it encourages global action and collaboration to create a more equitable future for all girls.

Aim: This day encourages girls' active engagement in social, economic, and political life and urges for action to overcome gender imbalances. It serves as a reminder of the potential and significance of girls in creating a more just and equal world, as well as how to support their well-being and give them the tools they need to realize their goals.