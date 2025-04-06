ETV Bharat / international

'Levelling The Playing Field': Celebrating International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace

Hyderabad: The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is annually celebrated on 6 April to recognise the power of sport in fostering positive change, bridging barriers, and transcending boundaries.

Theme:

The Day will focus on the theme of “Levelling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion”, with a focus on the most marginalized groups as well as on age, gender, and race. This year’s theme aims to challenge stereotypes, promote equal opportunities, and enable inclusive sports for all, regardless of age, gender, or race.

Background:

Due to its vast reach, unparalleled popularity and foundation of positive values, sport is ideally positioned to contribute towards the United Nations’ objectives for development and peace. To raise awareness of this potential, 6 April was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly. The adoption of this Day signifies the increasing recognition by the UN of the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights and social and economic development.

Origin:

In August 2013, the UN General Assembly decided to proclaim 6 April as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, and it has been celebrated each year since 2014.