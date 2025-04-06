'Levelling The Playing Field': Celebrating International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace

Hyderabad: The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is annually celebrated on 6 April to recognise the power of sport in fostering positive change, bridging barriers, and transcending boundaries.
Theme:
The Day will focus on the theme of “Levelling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion”, with a focus on the most marginalized groups as well as on age, gender, and race. This year’s theme aims to challenge stereotypes, promote equal opportunities, and enable inclusive sports for all, regardless of age, gender, or race.
Background:
Due to its vast reach, unparalleled popularity and foundation of positive values, sport is ideally positioned to contribute towards the United Nations’ objectives for development and peace. To raise awareness of this potential, 6 April was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly. The adoption of this Day signifies the increasing recognition by the UN of the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights and social and economic development.
Origin:
In August 2013, the UN General Assembly decided to proclaim 6 April as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, and it has been celebrated each year since 2014.
Why Was April 6 Chosen for This Day?
April 6 was specifically chosen because, on this day in 1896, the first modern Olympic Games were inaugurated in Athens, Greece. The fundamental principle of the Olympic Games is “peace, friendship, and fair play,” making this date significant for linking sports with peace.
Objectives of This Day:
The main objectives of observing the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace include:
- Using sports as a tool for social change: Sports help in addressing social issues like poverty, gender discrimination, and racial inequality.
- Promoting global peace: Sports connect different countries and communities, fostering unity and peace.
- Inspiring youth: Sports play a crucial role in education, health, and character-building.
- Encouraging gender equality: Sports help in providing equal opportunities to girls and women.
- Promoting health and fitness: Sports contribute to both physical and mental well-being.
- Poverty Alleviation through Sports: Sports teach children and youth discipline, self-reliance, and teamwork, helping them lead a better life in the future.
- Improvement in Education and Health: Sports help retain students in schools and improve their health.
- Promoting Brotherhood and Tolerance: Sports unite people beyond caste, religion, and language.
Examples of Sports Promoting Peace:
- Resolving Conflicts Through Sports: “Korea Peace Games” – North and South Korea participated as a joint team, helping ease tensions between the two nations.
- Olympics as a Symbol of Peace: The Olympic Games have a tradition called the “Olympic Truce,” which encourages nations to halt wars and conflicts during the Games.
Significance of Sports and Peace in India:
- Indian Sports Policies and Initiatives: India has launched programs like “Khelo India” and “Fit India Movement” to promote sports.
- Social Development Through Sports in India: Sports like cricket, hockey, and kabaddi play a crucial role in uniting Indian society and fostering national unity.