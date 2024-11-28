ETV Bharat / international

International Day of Solidarity With Palestinian People: History, Importance & Activities

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People will be commemorated at the Palais des Nations on November 29 this year ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed on November 29 each year to mark the anniversary of Partition Plan or the resolution 181 (II), intended to establish an Arab State and a Jewish State.

KingdomNL at UN posted on social media X, “Today, KingdomNL joined a UN event for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, to express sympathy with the Palestinians lives lost and to reaffirm support for a two-State solution.”

Similarly, Moroccan Diplomacy wrote on X, “HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, addressed a message to the Chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People will be commemorated at the Palais des Nations on November 29 this year. On the occasion, a special meeting will be held at the Palais des Nations on Friday to mark the annual observance of this day, the United Nations said in its website.

History

In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40B). On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (II)), United Nations mentioned.