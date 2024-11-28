International Day of Solidarity With Palestinian People: History, Importance & Activities

New Delhi: International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed on November 29 each year to mark the anniversary of Partition Plan or the resolution 181 (II), intended to establish an Arab State and a Jewish State.
KingdomNL at UN posted on social media X, “Today, KingdomNL joined a UN event for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, to express sympathy with the Palestinians lives lost and to reaffirm support for a two-State solution.”
Similarly, Moroccan Diplomacy wrote on X, “HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, addressed a message to the Chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People will be commemorated at the Palais des Nations on November 29 this year. On the occasion, a special meeting will be held at the Palais des Nations on Friday to mark the annual observance of this day, the United Nations said in its website.
History
In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40B). On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (II)), United Nations mentioned.
Significance
This day traditionally provides an opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the question of Palestine remaining unresolved.
Healthcare
Between 10 and 23 November this year, a total of 42 Health Cluster partners reported providing primary and secondary services to over 479,000 people across Gaza. In addition, health partners continue to respond to casualty incidents across the Strip. 11 Health Cluster partners conducted an assessment mission in Gaza city and are now in the process of delivering health supplies and medications, establishing additional health service points in sites hosting internally displaced persons, and expanding services in existing hospitals, UN report says.
Food
Around 440,000 cooked meals were distributed daily to families across the Gaza Strip till mid-November. That represents a 25 per cent decrease in meal production compared to late September, UN said.