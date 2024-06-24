International Day of Seafarer - Recognising the Contribution of Seafarers

Hyderabad: International Day of the Seafarer is celebrated on June 25 every year across the globe. It is an annual celebration organised by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to recognise the contribution that seafarers make to our everyday lives.

In 2010, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), designated 25 June as the International Day of the Seafarer as a way to recognise that almost everything that we use in our daily lives has been directly or indirectly affected by sea transport.

How would you define a Seafarer?

You can define a seafarer as literally being someone who is employed to serve aboard any type of marine vessel. This usually refers to active seafaring workers, but can be used to describe a person with a long history of serving within the profession.

Background of International Day of the Seafarer

The Day of the Seafarer was established in a resolution adopted by the 2010 Diplomatic Conference in Manila to adopt the revised STCW Convention. Its stated purpose is to recognise the unique contribution made by seafarers from all over the world to international seaborne trade, the world economy and civil society as a whole. The resolution "encourages Governments, shipping organisations, companies, shipowners and all other parties concerned to duly and appropriately promote the Day of the Seafarer and take action to celebrate it meaningfully". Day of the Seafarer is recognised by the United Nations as an observance day.

Understanding the Duty of a Seafarer

There are nearly two million seafarers in the workforce. They support a variety of maritime activities, including the operation of cargo vessels, container ships, and tankers. Seafaring offers broad employment opportunities that contribute not only to individual livelihoods but also to local economies, particularly in regions with thriving maritime industries.

The maritime sector transports approximately 90 per cent of the world's goods. Seafarers help ensure the smooth passage of those goods. Without them, the global trade system would break down — economies would suffer. Seafarers also play an integral role in keeping global supply chains efficient. Their expertise in navigating waterways and ports ensures that goods reach their intended destination in a timely manner.

Seafarers help generate substantial revenue for countries and economies. A variety of stakeholders, including shipping companies, port operators, and logistics providers, participate in the business of transportation of goods by sea. Each of these stakeholders helps generate revenue beyond seafaring itself.

Seafarers contributions reach far beyond what is visible at a casual glance. They support employment generation, supply chain efficiency, and revenue generation. One must understand the breadth of seafarers’ economic contributions to grasp their overall importance.

Problems and dangers of seafarers

Seafaring has frequently been reported to be a 'risky occupation' in terms of both physical and mental health. Individuals working in seafaring professions are exposed to various stressors in the workplace, including social isolation, exposure to poor physical conditions and long work hours.

Physical Risks and Dangerous Injuries

Working on-board a vessel or floating oil rig is inherently more dangerous than most other professions. Maritime workers are frequently injured as a result of weather, improperly maintained equipment, and poorly trained crew members.

Being Away from Home and Family

Missing friends and family is one of the universal problems of a seafarer. Many people may eventually want to settle down on shore and not spend months away from their loved ones.

Politics and Conflicts on the Vessel

Undertaking a maritime commissioning requires individuals to spend longer months away from home and other acclimatised surroundings. At times, this could cause severe debilitating scenarios when professionals feel the strain of being restricted to the work environment, getting to them. Such type of working environment leads to frustration and stress, resulting in to conflicts between seafarers.

Restricted Shore Leave

One of the traditional advantages of being a seafarer is the ability to see the world and visit exotic ports of call. In the past, shore leaves were longer than they are today. Now ship maintenance, loading, and unloading take place quickly and efficiently.

Work Pressure and Health Issues

Over time, the hardships of life on a working ship or oil platform can cause health issues. Being chronically short on sleep, lacking fresh food, having inadequate medical care, and excessive work will wear down the human body. Many seafarers retire from their vessel due to these types of repetitive injuries or simple fatigue. Other times, they may quit their jobs at sea in order to take care of other family members who may need them at home.

Strict Maritime Laws

Maritime laws are stringent and penalties for breaking them can be severe. A maritime worker might unknowingly break these laws or be part of a crew where the regulations are ignored. Being imprisoned, fined, or suspended for breaking the law can bring a maritime career to a swift end.

Fatigue and Mental Stress

The combination of all of these factors leads many seafarers to quit their jobs at sea due to physical fatigue and mental stress. There are minimum numbers of rest hours and a maximum number of work hours that maritime workers are entitled to, but these standards are often overlooked or ignored, speeding up the process of wearing out even the most dedicated crew member.

Suspension of Licenses

Most seafaring jobs require a certificate of competency or COC. Masters, officers, and watch personnel will need a valid STCW, which stands for Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping. Maritime workers who do not keep up on requirements to maintain their certification, or who have it suspended due to honest errors or unlawful actions, will most likely have to leave their vessel immediately.

Seafarers Happiness Index 2024

The Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) is a quarterly survey conducted by the Mission to Seafarers to gauge the sentiment of those working at sea. The survey asks global seafarers ten key questions about various aspects of their life and work. The findings of the latest Seafarers Happiness Index report by the Mission to Seafarers show a positive start to 2024, with an overall increase in happiness from 6.36 in Q4 2023 to 6.94 out of 10 in Q1 2024. In contrast to the consistent decline observed in 2023, the Q1 2024 SHI report depicts a mixed but cautiously optimistic rise in satisfaction among seafarers, shedding light on the positive and negative aspects of seafaring life.

The positive shift in seafarer well-being reflects improvements in several areas. These include enhanced financial security through fair wages and timely payments, fostering job satisfaction and camaraderie through positive crew relationships, as well as improved connectivity facilitating better communication with loved ones.

Contribution of Indian Seafarers to the global shipping industry

India has emerged as a key player in global shipping as its seafarers man many of the ocean-going ships bringing in vital foreign exchange as remittances. Indian seafarer remittances are typically equivalent to some 15 per cent of all foreign direct investment that comes into the country every year. The global shipping industry, responsible for over 90 per cent of the world's goods trade by volume, stands to suffer without the contributions of Indian sailors.

According to data from the Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, India is the third-largest provider of seafarers worldwide, following China and the Philippines. Indian seafarers constitute nearly 10 per cent of the global maritime workforce. India has over 500 thousand registered seafarers out of which about 250 thousand are employed in a year, 85 per cent on foreign flag and 15 per cent on Indian flag ships.

Welfare Schemes for Seafarers in India

Seafarers Welfare Fund Society was constituted in pursuance of the recommendations of a Special Sub-Committee set up by the National Welfare Board of Seafarers as per the provisions under the M.S. Act. with the sole purpose of providing welfare facilities to seamen and to do all other such things as in the opinion of the society are conductive to the welfare of seamen including aged, invalidated, distressed or destitute seamen or the families of seamen.

The Society at present runs the following welfare scheme:-

Grant of monthly Ex gratia Monetary Assistance (MEMA) of Rs. 200/- to nearly 17,000 registered seamen who have superannuated, have been declared medically unfit and to the widows/dependants of deceased seamen. Every year there is an increase of about 1200 persons under this scheme Adhoc exgratia one time financial assistance of Rs. 5000/- in respect of foreign-going seamen and Rs. 3000/- in respect of Home Trade seamen in the event of their death while in service Educational scholarships to children of seamen Grants to various Seafarers Clubs/hostels/Homes for recreational and other welfare facilities Financial assistance to distressed seamen affected by natural calamities like cyclone/floods/riots, etc Advance of wages to seamen including to the vessels of ex-shipping companies who could not meet their liabilities due to financial strain or who have gone into liquidation or otherwise closed down Death compensation to the widows/dependants of deceased seamen. A sum of Rs.40,000/- is paid to each widow/dependant of deceased seamen.

Salute to Seafarers

The Day of the Seafarer is a time to celebrate and recognise the two million people around the world who operate the ships that carry more than 80 per cent of the volume of world trade. Seafarers from across the globe provide a vital source of income to their families back home, while on long voyages at sea. But their own lives have been put on the line in the face of grave threats. Let us together salute them for their essential work and support their safety.