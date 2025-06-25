ETV Bharat / international

International Day Of Seafarer: Honouring Contributions Of Seafarers Across Globe

The International Day of Seafarers is celebrated on June 25 to recognise and honour the remarkable contributions of seafarers around the world to international maritime trade, the global economy, and society overall. Maritime workers are essential for international commerce, keeping the economy functioning effectively and transporting the products and energy sources we depend on.

The International Day of the Seafarer acts as a chance to acknowledge and honour their distinct roles in promoting public welfare.

What is a Seafarer?

A seafarer is regarded as a professional vital to the functioning of merchant vessels and, consequently, the worldwide economy. Their profession is acknowledged as extremely specialised, necessitating comprehensive training, certification, and compliance with global safety regulations. Seafarers are not merely employees but vital participants in global commerce, maritime safety, and environmental protection.

As per estimates from the IMO, nearly 90 percent of global goods trade is carried by ships. Seafarers are tasked not only with the functioning of these vessels but also with the secure and efficient transport of the cargo

History of the day: The Day of the Seafarer was created through a resolution approved by the 2010 Diplomatic Conference in Manila to endorse the amended International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW). Its declared aim is to acknowledge the distinctive input provided by seafarers globally to international maritime trade, the global economy, and civil society overall.

The Committee for National Maritime Day honours June 25 each year as the 'Day of the Seafarer'. The resolution "urges Governments, shipping entities, businesses, shipowners, and all relevant stakeholders to effectively and properly promote the Day of the Seafarer and engage in meaningful celebrations".

Theme of the year:

This year, International Maritime Organization (IMO) launched the campaign, - 'My Harassment-Free Ship', a bold initiative to promote a culture of respect and zero tolerance for bullying and harassment at sea.

Building a Future of Respect at Sea:

The Day of the Seafarer 2025 is more than a celebration—it’s a call for action. 'My Harassment-Free Ship' is about changing the maritime culture to one where every seafarer feels safe, valued, and protected at sea. Seafarers are essential to global trade, but many endure bullying, harassment, and discrimination. Research indicates that more than 50% of female seafarers, along with a considerable number of male seafarers, have faced harassment at sea, jeopardizing their safety, mental health, and career advancement.

Explore the Interactive World Map, access campaign materials, and join us in making every ship a harassment-free workplace. Together, we can create a safer maritime industry.

Important of the day:

• The day not only acknowledges the invaluable work of seafarers, but also aims to bring global attention to the issues affecting their work and lives, such as piracy. It calls on governments to develop policies that lead to fair treatment of seafarers at ports, and asks private ship companies and owners to provide their employees proper facilities and comforts while they are at sea.

• The purpose of the day is to give thanks to seafarers for their contribution to the world economy and the civil society; and for the risks and personal costs they bear while on their jobs.

Importance of seafarer:

Seafarers play a vital role in the global economy by facilitating the seamless operation of international trade through the transportation of goods and fuels across the globe. Their efforts, frequently unnoticed, are essential for providing the goods we depend on every day. Without sailors, international commerce would be greatly hindered, affecting economies and everyday life.