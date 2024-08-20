ETV Bharat / international

International Day Of Remembrance Of And Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism 2024: History And Significance

Hyderabad: International Day Of Remembrance of And Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism is observed annually on 21st August to pay tribute to honour and pay tribute to victims of terrorism to stand by them.

Backround:

The UN General Assembly, in its resolution 72/165 (2017), proclaimed 21 August as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. The main focus of the International Day is to honour, remember and pay tribute to the victims of terrorism by standing in solidarity and promoting and protecting their human rights and fundamental freedoms.



What is Terrorism?

The word terrorism was first used to describe the "Regime de la Terreur" (the Reign of Terror) in France in the last decade of the 18th century.

Terrorism has been condemned as one of the most serious threats to peace globally. Terrorism violates all forms of security within a nation and its community, but more importantly, the whole world feels the impact of a terrorist attack and joins together in grievance for the victims of terrorism. This is what makes the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism so incredibly important; to ensure people remember year after year the effects of terrorism, and to continue commemorating and recognising the brave victims of terrorism.



Significance of International Day Of Remembrance of And Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism:

The observance serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by victims of terrorism and the ongoing need for vigilance against extremist activities. The day aims to raise awareness about the serious consequences of terrorism and the importance of maintaining peace, unity, and security.

The day pays tribute to those who have suffered or lost their lives due to terrorism.

The day encourages global unity against terrorism and support for it's victims.

The day also acknowledges the stuggles of survivors and their families, promoting their well-being and rehabilitation.



Voices for Peace: 2024 Event

To mark the seventh commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, a virtual high-level event titled "Voices for Peace: Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators" will take place on 21 August 2024.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, will deliver remarks, which will be followed by opening remarks by the Under-Secretary-General for the Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, a statement by the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism and testimonies from two victims/survivors of terrorism. A virtual panel discussion on the theme “Victims of Terrorism as Peace Advocates and Educators” will follow the high-level segment.



Negative Effect of terrorism:

Safety of Live: Living in countries impacted by terrorism means facing the constant uncertainty of safety in everyday life. Individuals in these areas may develop mental strategies to navigate the heightened risk of harm.