International Day of Police Cooperation Recognises Its Role In Global Security

New Delhi: Recognising the role of police in global security, September 7 is observed as the International Day of Police Cooperation. It also recognises the essential work of the world’s law enforcement community in global security. The day underlines the need for a sustained and long-term effort to establish a comprehensive framework for police oversight and accountability, reinforcing integrity within policing systems.
History & Significance
It was designated in the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on the International Day of Police Cooperation adopted on 16 December 2022. The day is significant because it highlights sharing resources and expertise at a global platform. It is a reminder of the importance of sharing resources, intelligence, and expertise across borders to combat crime and other illicit activities. The day also emphasises the need for a sustained effort to establish a framework for police oversight and accountability. It also reminds the need to foster a culture of transparency and integrity to enhance public trust.
Coinciding with the centenary of INTERPOL, as the International Criminal Police Commission (ICPC) was created on September 7, 1923, the United Nations marked the International Day of Police Cooperation for the first time in 2023.
Resolution
The resolution underlines the need to strengthen international cooperation at the global, regional and sub-regional levels in various areas related to preventing and combating transnational crime, in particular transnational organised crime, and preventing and countering terrorism.
UN Initiative
In commemorating the International Day of Police Cooperation, the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on Policing highlights the importance of police integrity, accountability, and oversight in strengthening the rule of law, ensuring human rights-based and effective policing, and enhancing public trust towards law enforcement agencies.
The UN said that the importance of effective police internal and external oversight mechanisms to strengthen accountability and integrity go beyond merely addressing misconduct after police actions; such mechanisms are part of a comprehensive approach that includes preventive measures, consistent and rigorous oversight, and robust and effective systems for reviewing and addressing police conduct.
Need For Global Cooperation & Interpol
The present day's crimes cross borders physically and virtually. Whether it’s cybercrime, terrorism, organised crime and financial crime all have an international component.
Organised criminal groups are taking advantage of increased digitalisation to carry out attacks and facilitate their illegal business. Social networks and technology platforms are also being used to target and exploit vulnerable victims.
Criminals often travel on stolen passports and ID cards to flee from one country to another. Trafficking in people and illicit goods often involves multiple countries at source, transit and destination.
According to INTERPOL, criminals exploit weak links in global security so it is important that all countries have the latest intelligence, access to policing information and databases and training on how to use this.
India’s View On International Police Cooperation
India always emphasises on the cooperation of international police organisations to fight against all forms of crimes and terrorism. According to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, there is much more importance of international police cooperation in tackling the rapidly evolving landscape of technology-enabled crimes which transcends borders.
Stating that the spectre of transnational crime and organised crimes require real-time international police cooperation, Mohan said, "The international dispersal of crime and criminals has enhanced the need for investigation abroad. Prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crime is increasingly reliant on digital evidence and foreign located evidence."
He said that new-age crimes, including cyber-enabled financial crimes, online radicalization and transnational organized crime networks, are not confined by borders.
"In an increasingly interconnected world, the importance of international police cooperation cannot be overstated,” Mohan said while addressing the 10th INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILO’s) conference in New Delhi.