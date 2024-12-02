ETV Bharat / international

International Day Of Persons With Disabilities - Making Common People Aware Of Real Condition Of Disabled People

Hyderabad: International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is a UN day that is celebrated every year on 3 December. The day is about promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development and raising awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

WHO joins the UN in observing this day each year, reinforcing the importance of securing the rights of people with disabilities, so they can participate fully, equally and effectively in society with others, and face no barriers in all aspects of their lives.

History of The Day: The annual observance for World Disability Day (World Disabilities Day 2022) was announced by the United Nations in a General Assembly resolution in 1992. This annual observance was declared under General Assembly Resolution 47/3. Its purpose is to promote the rights and welfare of people with disabilities in all areas of society. Apart from this, awareness is to be raised about the condition of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was adopted in 2006 in the United Nations.

Why Is There A Need To Celebrate World Disability Day?: Most people do not know how many disabled people are there in their neighborhood. Are they getting their rights in society or not. To get good health and self-respect, they need help from other people in society but usually, people do not do this. Therefore, World Disability Day is celebrated to tell and make common people aware of the real condition of disabled people.

Population Of People With Disabilities In India: As per Census 2011, the number of Persons with Disabilities in the country was 2.68 crore, which is 2.21 per cent of the total population of the Country. As per the RPwD Act, 2016, there are 21 types of Disabilities which includes Locomotor Disability, Visual Impairment, Hearing Impairment, Speech & Language Disability, Intellectual Disability, Multiple Disabilities, Cerebral Palsy, Dwarfism etc.

Among the State/UTs, Sikkim has the highest prevalence of disability. 2.98% of the total population of Sikkim has been reported as disabled. Daman & Diu (0.9%) reported the lowest prevalence of disability.

India's Commitment to Disability Rights: Disability rights in India are undergoing a transformative shift, propelled by the government’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment for persons with disabilities (PwDs). This movement is supported by various policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring that every individual, regardless of ability, can access opportunities and participate fully in society. Central to this effort is the Accessible India Campaign, launched by the government to create a barrier-free environment across education, transportation, and public spaces, thereby enhancing accessibility for all.

The Indian government has also implemented a range of schemes focused on empowerment, including financial assistance programs, skill development initiatives, and support for education. Among these efforts is the Divya Kala Mela, an event that celebrates the craftsmanship of differently-abled artisans, showcasing their talents and fostering economic self-reliance within the community.