International Day Of Parliamentarism 2025 Focuses On Gender Equality In Global Legislature

About International Day of Parliamentarism : The International Day of Parliamentarism is celebrated every year on 30 June, the date in 1889 on which the IPU was founded. The Day was established in 2018 through a United Nations General Assembly Resolution. 136 years later, the IPU is the parliament of parliaments, a thriving international organization made up of 181 national parliaments and open to all 46,000 parliamentarians in the world.

International Day Of Parliamentarism is an official United Nations observance that celebrates the contributions of parliaments and promotes dialogue on their evolving role in the modern world. It highlights how legislatures are fundamental to representing the will of the people, passing laws, scrutinising government action, and upholding democratic values. The day also provides a platform to reflect on the health and effectiveness of parliaments globally.

Theme:The International Day of Parliamentarism 2025 theme is "Achieving gender equality, action by action", according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).This theme aligns with the IPU's ongoing efforts to promote gender equality within parliaments and broader political spheres, according to the IPU.The focus is on concrete actions and initiatives to advance women's representation and participation in parliamentary processes.

Poor women representation in the parliaments around the World:

Women In National Parliaments : According to the Data compiled by UN Women

Only 27.2per cent of parliamentarians in single or lower houses are women, up from 11 per cent in 1995.

Only six countries have 50 per cent or more women in parliament in single or lower houses: Rwanda (64per cent), Cuba (56 per cent), Nicaragua (55 per cent), Andorra (50 per cent), Mexico (50 per cent), and the United Arab Emirates (50 per cent).

A further 21 countries have reached or surpassed 40 per cent, including nine countries in Europe, six in Latin America and the Caribbean, five in Africa, and one in Asia-Pacific.

Globally, there are 21 States in which women account for less than 10 per cent of parliamentarians in single or lower houses, including three lower chambers with no women at all.

At the current rate of progress, gender parity in national legislative bodies will not be achieved before 2063.

Women hold 36 per cent of parliamentary seats in Latin America and the Caribbean and make up 33per cent of parliamentarians in Europe and Northern America. In sub-Saharan Africa, there are 27 per cent of women legislators, followed by Eastern and South-Eastern Asia with 23.5 per cent, Oceania with 20 per cent, Northern Africa and Western Asia with 19 per cent, and Central and Southern Asia with 17 per cent of women Members of Parliament.

About Indian Parliament: Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. The Indian Parliament comprises of the President and the two Houses - Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and Lok Sabha (House of the People). The President has the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve Lok Sabha. The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950. The first general elections under the new Constitution were held during the year 1951-52 and the first elected Parliament came into existence in April, 1952.

INDIAN ORIGIN PEOPLE REPRESENTING MAJOR DEMOCRACIES IN THE WORLD

UK: A record number of around 26 Indian-origin members of Parliament have been elected to the House of Commons in the 2024 UK’s general election.

USA: In a historic achievement, six Indian Americans have won seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, marking the highest representation of the Indian American community in Congress to date. Subramanyam Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Shri Thanedar, were elected.

CANADA: In Canada's federal elections, a record 22 Indian-origin candidates joined the House of Commons, showcasing strong performances from both the Liberal and Conservative parties.

Democracy declining around the World :According to EIU's 2024 Democracy Index, The overall global Democracy Index score has fallen from 5.52 in 2006 to an historic low of 5.17 in 2024, when 130 countries of the total 167 covered by the index either registered a decline in their score or made no improvement.Top countries in Democracy Index rankings 2024: The Nordic countries (Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland and Denmark) continue to dominate the Democracy Index rankings, taking five of the top seven spots, with New Zealand claiming second place and Switzerland moving up to fifth.