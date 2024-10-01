ETV Bharat / international

What Is the International Day of Non-Violence? Know Its History and Significance

New Delhi: The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2nd each year. It was established by the United Nations in 2007 to promote the principles of non-violence through education and public awareness.

The date coincides with the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, a key figure in the non-violent resistance movement. The day encourages individuals and organizations to advocate for peaceful resolutions to conflicts and to embrace non-violent approaches in their lives and communities.

History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) established the International Day of Non-Violence for the first time in 2007. The decision was inspired by the principles of non-violence promoted by Mahatma Gandhi, whose birthday, October 2nd, coincides with the observance.

The resolution to create this day was proposed to encourage the global community to adhere to non-violence as a means of addressing conflicts and fostering peace. It serves as a reminder of Gandhi's teachings and the effectiveness of peaceful resistance in social and political movements.

The day aims to promote education about non-violence and raise awareness of its significance in achieving social change, emphasizing that peaceful approaches can lead to positive outcomes in society.