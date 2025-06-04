ETV Bharat / international

Shining Light On Plight Of Hapless Children: Observing the International Day Of Innocent Children Victims Of Aggression

Hyderabad: The world can often be a perilous place for innocent children. With terror, sexual abuse, and various forms of violence lurking in the shadows, it can be a challenging environment for them. Too often, children fall victim to these societal evils, living with a lifetime of trauma and horror.

Each year, the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed to raise awareness about the innocent children who have endured terrifying experiences and to highlight what we can do to uphold the rights of children and support victims of aggression.

June 4 is the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. The United Nations General Assembly established this day in 1982 to raise awareness and recognise the suffering of children worldwide who are victims of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. It’s also a day that the UN affirms its duty to protect children’s rights.

History Behind The Day

On August 19, 1982, during its emergency special session on the question of Palestine, the General Assembly, “appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel’s acts of aggression,” decided to commemorate June 4 each year as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

The purpose of this day is to acknowledge the suffering experienced by children worldwide who are victims of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. This day reaffirms the UN's commitment to protecting children's rights. Its efforts are guided by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most rapidly and widely ratified international human rights treaty in history.

The highlights of the UN Secretary-General's Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict reveal alarming data: