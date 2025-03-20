International Day Of Happiness: Spreading Smiles And Compassion

Hyderabad: Every year on March 20, people from all over the world unite to commemorate the International Day of Happiness, a day devoted to happiness, compassion, and mental health. It's a passionate reminder that happiness is a strong force that unites us all rather than merely being a particular emotion, and it goes beyond simple celebration.

What Is Meant by ‘Happiness’?

Although it can be challenging to define, happiness often refers to two main aspects: people's feelings in the present and their level of satisfaction with their lives as a whole. Therefore, happiness can vary from an abrupt spike in strong emotions like joy or euphoria to a much more gradual and steady feeling of contentment over time.

The relative significance of these two factors for attaining true happiness is still up for debate, with many contending that long-term quality of life is more important than fleeting emotional peaks. The Ancient Greeks did, in fact, subscribe to the idea of eudaimonia, which means "happy" or "flourishing." Under eudaimonia, pleasure was more closely linked to virtue and excellence and was more of a continuous process or activity where people did their best to fulfill their social roles.

Various other cultures have also viewed happiness as a collective achievement and something the community should work toward together. In modern times, particularly in the West, the focus of happiness has turned towards individual psychology and well-being as a main source of contentment.

History of International Day of Happiness

The United Nations declared March 20th as the International Day of Happiness in 2012, recognizing the importance of happiness and well-being in promoting sustainable development and global peace. The day was first celebrated in 2013, and since then, it has become a global movement with millions of people around the world participating in activities to promote happiness and well-being. The International Day of Happiness is based on the belief that happiness is a fundamental human right, and that promoting happiness and well-being can lead to a more peaceful, equitable, and sustainable world. It is a day to celebrate the power of happiness to transform lives and make the world a better place for all.

Initiating the resolution in the 1970s by adopting Gross National Happiness above Gross National Product, Bhutan is the nation that acknowledges the significance of national happiness over national wealth.

During the sixty-sixth session of the General Assembly, Bhutan also hosted a high-level meeting on "Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm."

Theme

The theme for International Day of Happiness is ‘CARING AND SHARING.’

Significance: In our life, the International Day of Happiness is particularly meaningful. It challenges everyone to stop and consider what genuinely makes them happy and joyful in their lives, whether they are families, students, coworkers, or even members of the community. Additionally, this day encourages people to prioritize their time with their loved ones and how they spend their days. To really enjoy life, one must be more appreciative, give to those in need, or simply enjoy the little things in life since they provide joy.

How did the idea start?

The concept dates back to 1972, when Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, stated that happiness, not simply output or income, should be used to gauge a nation's growth. Gross National Happiness (GNH) is what he dubbed it. Once more, it's not just a good idea. Bhutan created a system to gauge happiness based on factors such as people's overall health, psychological well-being, lifestyle choices, residence, level of education, and surroundings. About 300 questions are answered by people in Bhutan, and the answers are compared annually to gauge advancement. The government bases its national decision-making on the findings and principles of GNH. Other places use shorter, similar versions of this kind of report, for example the city of Victoria in Canada and Seattle in the USA, as well as the state of Vermont, USA.



Some Tips to Stay Happy



Healthy Habits: To increase energy and immunity, start by concentrating on eating a nutritious diet. Food prepared at home is excellent for digestion and overall health. Pay attention to your sleep. Drink water, milk, herbal tea, and other beverages to stay hydrated. Eat in a timely manner. Fitness: Including your preferred workout regimen is the finest approach to eliminate negativity and unwind both mentally and physically. Yoga is a fantastic method to maintain physical and mental well-being. Exercise keeps you in shape and elevates your mood.



Seek Help: Seeking outside assistance is sometimes required in order to comprehend and resolve all of the issues that are occupying your mind. Consult with friends who may provide useful answers. See a therapist who can offer medical assistance if necessary.



Hobby: Having a passion that keeps you happy and involved is a positive thing. Through mental relaxation, concentration, skill development, and indirect mental meditation and peace-bringing, it can help you cope with sadness or dissatisfaction.



Top 5 happiest nations:

Finland



Denmark



Iceland



Sweden



Israel



India is placed at 126th place out of 146 countries with a Happiness score of 4.054, according to the World Happiness Report 2024.