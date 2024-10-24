ETV Bharat / international

International Day of Diplomats 2024: Honoring the Guardians of Global Peace

New Delhi: The International Day of Diplomats is celebrated every year on October 24, honouring the invaluable role that diplomats play in maintaining international relations, fostering peace, and promoting dialogue between countries.

Initiated in 2017 by Indian diplomat Abhay Kumar, this day was first commemorated in Brasília, Brazil, with diplomats from several nations participating. Since then, it has gained global recognition and continues highlighting the importance of diplomacy in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Origins of the International Day of Diplomats: Abhay Kumar, a career diplomat from India, envisioned a day dedicated to recognizing the behind-the-scenes efforts of diplomats. These individuals often work in challenging and delicate environments to resolve conflicts, negotiate trade agreements, and build bridges between nations.

The first celebration, which took place in Brasília, brought together diplomats from various countries, including India, Bangladesh, France, South Africa, and Israel. The day emphasizes the need to appreciate the hard work, patience, and skill required in international diplomacy, often overlooked by the general public.

The Role of Diplomats in Global Peace: Diplomats serve as the first line of communication between nations, crucial in preventing conflicts, promoting trade, and fostering cultural exchanges. Their work involves lengthy negotiations, policy-making, and conflict resolution.

In many ways, diplomacy helps avoid war and fosters dialogue between countries, making it a cornerstone of international peace efforts. Whether it is through multilateral organizations like the United Nations or direct bilateral negotiations, diplomats act as intermediaries who ensure that countries can maintain peaceful and productive relationships.

In addition to their more visible roles in negotiating treaties and representing their home countries, diplomats also work on humanitarian issues, provide consular services to citizens abroad, and facilitate international cooperation on global challenges such as climate change, migration, and public health crises.

Connecting with UN Day: Interestingly, the International Day of Diplomats coincides with United Nations Day, also observed on October 24. UN Day commemorates the founding of the United Nations in 1945 and underscores the organization's role in promoting peace, security, human rights, and development.

Diplomats and the UN share common goals, with both entities working tirelessly to maintain global stability and security. Thus, the overlap of these two observances reinforces the essential role that diplomats play in upholding the principles of the UN Charter and fostering multilateral cooperation.

Celebrating Other Days Dedicated to Diplomacy: While the International Day of Diplomats specifically honours the individuals working in the field, other globally recognized days celebrate diplomacy and its related aspects:

International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace (April 24): Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, this day highlights the role of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation in peacefully resolving conflicts. As the world becomes more interconnected, global challenges require collective action.