International Day Of Cooperatives 2025: Celebrating People-Centered Growth

The International Day of Cooperatives (CoopsDay) is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of July to raise awareness of cooperatives and highlight how cooperatives contribute to solving global challenges while building a better, more inclusive world.
This year’s event is especially significant, taking place during the United Nations International Year of Cooperatives (IYC2025)—a rare, once-in-a-decade moment to spotlight the vital role of cooperatives in creating fairer, more resilient societies. On 19 June 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives.
CoopsDay 2025 also connects with two major global efforts: The UN’s High-Level Political Forum, which is reviewing key Sustainable Development Goals, and the upcoming Second World Summit for Social Development. These milestones remind us that cooperatives are not just local solutions—they’re part of a global movement for change.
History of the Day: First commemorated in 1923 by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), and officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 1995, CoopsDay showcases how cooperative enterprises empower people, strengthen communities, and uphold the values of democracy, solidarity, and sustainability.
Theme: On Saturday, 5 July 2025, communities around the world are coming together to celebrate the International Day of Cooperatives (CoopsDay) under the inspiring theme: “Cooperatives: Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Solutions for a Better World. In a time of growing global challenges, this year’s theme speaks volumes. Cooperatives—businesses owned and run by and for their members—are showing how it's possible to build strong communities by putting people, planet, and purpose before profit. From health and housing to agriculture, finance, and clean energy, co-ops are delivering real-world solutions that are inclusive, democratic, and sustainable.
Objectives of this year's observance:
Raise Public Awareness: Highlight the contributions of cooperatives to sustainable development.
Promote Growth and Development: Strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and establishments for cooperatives.
Advocate for Supportive Frameworks: Encourage the creation of enabling legal and policy environments for cooperatives globally.
Inspire Leadership: Foster purposeful leadership and engage youth in the cooperative movement.
What is a Cooperative: An autonomous association of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly owned and democratically controlled enterprise.
Facts and figures:
More than 12% of humanity is part of any of the 3 million cooperatives in the world!
The largest 300 cooperatives and mutuals report a total turnover of 2,409.41 billion USD, according to the World Cooperative Monitor (2023).
Cooperatives contribute to the sustainable economic growth and stable, quality employment, providing jobs or work opportunities to 280 million people across the globe, in other words, 10% of the world’s employed population.
India’s Cooperative Movement
The cooperative movement in India has deep roots, drawing inspiration from the ancient Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which translates to "the world is one family." This enduring principle of unity and mutual support has fostered the growth of cooperatives as vital institutions that empower local communities and drive grassroots development.
Evolution of Cooperative Movement in India:
Even before the formal establishment of cooperative structures through legislation, the principles of cooperation were already ingrained in various parts of India. Village communities often engaged in collective activities, creating permanent assets such as village tanks or forests known as Devarai or Vanarai. These community efforts were vital to local survival and prosperity. In different regions, various forms of cooperation emerged, such as Chit Funds, Kuries, Bhishies, and Phads. In the Madras Presidency, Mutual-Loan Associations, also called ‘Nidhis’, were organized to provide financial support. In Punjab, a cooperative society was established in 1891 to manage common village land for the benefit of all co-sharers.
The modern cooperative movement in India began to take shape in response to the distress and turmoil of the late 19th century. The aftermath of the Industrial Revolution led to widespread displacement of rural populations, with many turning to agriculture as the sole means of livelihood. However, agricultural practices were hampered by issues such as land fragmentation, which rendered farming uneconomic, and the rigid collection of land revenues. Farmers faced recurring challenges such as erratic rainfall, poor crop yields, and a growing dependence on moneylenders, who often offered high-interest loans or bought crops at exploitative prices. These harsh conditions underscored the urgent need for affordable credit, paving the way for the formalization of the cooperative movement as an alternative means of financial support for farmers and rural communities.
Some different types of Cooperative Societies in India:
Consumers’ Cooperative Society: Formed to provide consumer goods at reasonable prices, eliminating middlemen by purchasing directly from producers. Examples include Kendriya Bhandar and Apna Bazar.
Producers’ Cooperative Society: Supports small producers by providing necessary production items such as raw materials and equipment. Notable examples are APPCO and Haryana Handloom.
Cooperative Marketing Society: Assists small producers in marketing their products by collectively selling on their behalf. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL) is a prominent example.
Cooperative Credit Society: Provides financial assistance to members by accepting deposits and granting loans at reasonable interest rates. Examples include Village Service Cooperative Society and Urban Cooperative Banks.
Cooperative Farming Society: Small farmers form these societies to gain benefits of large-scale farming. Examples include lift-irrigation cooperatives and pani-panchayats.
Housing Cooperative Society: Offers affordable residential options by purchasing and developing land for members. Examples include Employees’ Housing Societies and Metropolitan Housing Cooperative Society.
Top 10 Cooperative And Mutual Organisations In India By Turnover/Gdp Per Capita:
- IFFCO- The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (AMUL)
- Kribhco
- The Kerala State Co-operative Bank Ltd
- The Saraswat Cooperative BankLtd
- Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank ltd
- Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Banks Ltd
- The Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd
- The SVC Bank Ltd
- ULCCS Ltd