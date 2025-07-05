ETV Bharat / international

International Day Of Cooperatives 2025: Celebrating People-Centered Growth

The International Day of Cooperatives (CoopsDay) is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of July to raise awareness of cooperatives and highlight how cooperatives contribute to solving global challenges while building a better, more inclusive world.

This year’s event is especially significant, taking place during the United Nations International Year of Cooperatives (IYC2025)—a rare, once-in-a-decade moment to spotlight the vital role of cooperatives in creating fairer, more resilient societies. On 19 June 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives.

CoopsDay 2025 also connects with two major global efforts: The UN’s High-Level Political Forum, which is reviewing key Sustainable Development Goals, and the upcoming Second World Summit for Social Development. These milestones remind us that cooperatives are not just local solutions—they’re part of a global movement for change.

History of the Day: First commemorated in 1923 by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), and officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 1995, CoopsDay showcases how cooperative enterprises empower people, strengthen communities, and uphold the values of democracy, solidarity, and sustainability.

Theme: On Saturday, 5 July 2025, communities around the world are coming together to celebrate the International Day of Cooperatives (CoopsDay) under the inspiring theme: “Cooperatives: Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Solutions for a Better World. In a time of growing global challenges, this year’s theme speaks volumes. Cooperatives—businesses owned and run by and for their members—are showing how it's possible to build strong communities by putting people, planet, and purpose before profit. From health and housing to agriculture, finance, and clean energy, co-ops are delivering real-world solutions that are inclusive, democratic, and sustainable.

Objectives of this year's observance:

Raise Public Awareness: Highlight the contributions of cooperatives to sustainable development.

Promote Growth and Development: Strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and establishments for cooperatives.

Advocate for Supportive Frameworks: Encourage the creation of enabling legal and policy environments for cooperatives globally.

Inspire Leadership: Foster purposeful leadership and engage youth in the cooperative movement.

What is a Cooperative: An autonomous association of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly owned and democratically controlled enterprise.

Facts and figures:

More than 12% of humanity is part of any of the 3 million cooperatives in the world!

The largest 300 cooperatives and mutuals report a total turnover of 2,409.41 billion USD, according to the World Cooperative Monitor (2023).