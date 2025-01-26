ETV Bharat / international

International Day Of Commemoration In Memory Of Victims Of Holocaust

The International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust is observed on January 27th every year. It's a day to remember the victims of the Holocaust and to reflect on the dangers of antisemitism.

The day pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence.

History of the day:

• January 27, 1945, was the day the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated. More than one million people were sent to gas chambers and died there during the Holocaust.

• The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945.

• In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on the Holocaust Remembrance (60/7) designated 27 January as the international commemoration day in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

Purpose of the day:

The day commemorated to honour all those who endured, along with the millions of Jewish women, men, and children, and all other victims killed by the Nazi regime. In numerous ceremonies throughout Europe and worldwide, their names will be invoked, their lives commemorated.

What was the Holocaust?

The Holocaust was the organised, government-led, oppression and extermination of six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its allies from 1933 to 1945 throughout Europe and North Africa. The peak of the persecution and killing took place during World War II. By the conclusion of the war in 1945, the Germans along with their accomplices had murdered almost two-thirds of European Jews.