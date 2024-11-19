International Day Of Child Rights 2024: Recognising The Rights Of Children

Hyderabad: International Day of Child Rights has been celebrated by the United Nations since 1989 as “World Child Rights Day” to attract attention to rights violations children face around the globe. The United Nations General Assembly adopted on 20 November 1989 the “Convention on the Rights of the Child” to protect and improve conditions of children striving to survive in regions struck by war and poverty.

The Convention recognises the civil, economic, social and cultural rights of all children. To date, only the United States is yet to ratify the Convention.

November 20 is also the occasion for humanity to consider the position of children’s rights around the globe, and to publish its new 2016 map of children’s rights worldwide.

History Of Child Rights

Human right groups have been reporting that millions of children in the world, especially girls, do not enjoy their rights. In the less developed regions of the world, their education is still perceived as having less value than that of boys. This condition shatters their dreams of a better future. Given that children face discrimination and marginalization everywhere on earth, the United Nations’ (UN) General Assembly (GA), on December 14, 1954, instituted the International Day of the Rights of the Child (World Children’s Day) and adopted its Declaration in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 1989 to promote children’s welfare and rights. November 20th commemorates the date of the adoption of both the Declaration and the Convention. The fifty-four (54) articles of the CRC set out the rights of children and how governments are expected to promote them.

Some children who attend schools, institutions, and ministries in developing countries come from homes where they are looked after either by single parents, or relatives. Their families are poor and have no access to healthy food, good medical care, and school requirements. They experience marginalization and exclusion from mainstream school activities if their disadvantaged and underprivileged condition is not considered. Champagnat’s sensitivity and attention to the needs of the poor and marginalized children pushed him to fight vigorously against any circumstances which hindered them from fully enjoying their rights. He often cautioned the Brothers against negligence and urged them ‘to be guardian angels to the children by constantly being on their guard, vigilant and attentive to their needs.

Major Rights of Children In India

Right to equality (Article 14).

Right against discrimination (Article 15).

Right to personal liberty and due process of law (Article 21).

Right to being protected from being trafficked and forced into bonded labour (Article 23).

Right of weaker sections of the people to be protected from social injustice and all forms of exploitation (Article 46).

Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14 year age group (Article 21 A).

Right to be protected from any hazardous employment till the age of 14 years (Article 24).

Right to be protected from being abused and forced by economic necessity to enter occupations unsuited to their age or strength (Article 39(e)).

Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation and against moral and material abandonment (Article 39 (f)).

Article 24 Prohibition of employment of children in factories, etc. No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or engaged in any other hazardous employment.

Article 39 Certain principles of policy to be followed by the State. The State shall, in particular, direct its policy towards securing

a.That the citizen, men and women equally, have the right to an adequate means of livelihood

b.That the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good

c.That the operation of the economic system does not result in the concentration of wealth and means of production to the common detriment

d.That there is equal pay for equal work for both men and women

e.That the health and strength of workers, men and women, and the tender age of children are not abused and that citizens are not forced by economic necessity to enter avocations unsuited to their age or strength

f.That children are given opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity and that childhood and youth are protected against exploitation and against moral and material abandonment.

Article 45 Provision for free and compulsory education for children. The State shall endeavor to provide, within a period of ten years from the commencement of this Constitution, for free and compulsory education for all children until they complete the age of fourteen years.

Laws and Policies to prevent child marriages:



The Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929: It is also known as the Sarda Act. It was a law enacted to restrain the practices of Child Marriage.

Its main goal was to eliminate the evils placed on young girls who could not handle the stress of married life and to avoid early deaths.

This act defined a male child as 21 years or younger and a female child as 18 years or younger.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006: Under this act, the marriageable age for a male is prescribed as 21 years and that of a female is 18 years.

Child Marriage is prohibited in India as per the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Hindu Marriage Act, 1956: Under Hindu Marriage Act, there are no certain provisions for punishing the parents or people who solemnized the marriage.

A girl can get the marriage annulled only if she wants to get married before attaining the age of fifteen years and she challenges the marriage before turning eighteen.

Muslim Personal Law: Under the Muslim Laws, there is no bar to child marriage. The couple after marriage has an “option of puberty” known as Khayar-ul-bulugh in which they can repudiate the marriage after attaining the age of puberty.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012: which aim at protecting children from violation of human and other rights.

A parliamentary standing committee is weighing the pros and cons of raising the age of marriage for women to 21, which has been cleared by the Union Cabinet.

Children Face Problems In India

Understanding the challenges faced by children in India

Poverty and lack of basic necessities

Economic disparities and their impact on children

Limited access to clean water and sanitation

Malnutrition and its consequences

Limited access to quality education

Educational disparities in india

Child labor: hindrance to education

The role of gender inequality in education

Child labor and exploitation

Child marriage and early pregnancy

Trafficking and exploitation

Urban challenges shelter, safety, and survival

NCRB Report 2022: A total of 1,49,404 cases of crime against children were registered during 2021, showing an increase of 16.2% over 2020 (1,28,531 cases).

In percentage terms, major crime heads under ‘Crime Against Children’ during 2020 were Kidnapping & Abduction (45.0%) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (38.1%) including child rape. The crime rate registered per lakh children population is 33.6 in 2021 in comparison with 28.9 in 2020.