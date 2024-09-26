International Day For Total Elimination Of Nuclear Weapons: Eliminate Them From Our World For Good

Hyderabad: September 26 is observed by the United Nations as the International Day For Total Elimination Of Nuclear Weapons. 2024 marks the tenth year of observance of the day.

Background

The International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons has been observed annually since 2014. The UN General Assembly declared the International Day in December 2013, in its resolution as a follow-up to the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament held on 26 September 2013, in New York.

This was the latest in a series of efforts by the General Assembly to raise public awareness and to seek deeper engagement on nuclear disarmament matters.

In 2009, the General Assembly declared 29 August as the International Day against Nuclear Tests. The General Assembly called for the “urgent commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament of a comprehensive convention on nuclear weapons to prohibit their possession, development, production, acquisition, testing, stockpiling, transfer and use or threat of use, and to provide for their destruction.”

In 2014, in its resolution, the General Assembly further expressed its desire to commemorate the Day and requested the Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly to make all arrangements necessary to commemorate the International Day and promote it, including by convening an annual meeting of the Assembly to provide a platform for the promotion of these activities.

According to the resolutions of the General Assembly, Member States, the United Nations system and civil society, including non-governmental organizations, academia, parliamentarians, the mass media and individuals are encouraged to commemorate and promote the International Day through enhancing public awareness and education about the threat posed to humanity by nuclear weapons and the necessity for their total elimination.

Notable Events

1945

The two atomic bombs destroyed the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and are estimated to have killed a total of 213,000 people immediately.

1946

In its very first resolution, the General Assembly identified nuclear disarmament as a leading goal of the United Nations.

1959

The General Assembly included nuclear disarmament as part of the more comprehensive goal of general and complete disarmament under effective international control. It is the first General Assembly resolution ever to be sponsored by the entire membership of the United Nations.

1963

The Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapon Tests in the Atmosphere, in Outer Space and Under Water, also known as the Partial Test Ban Treaty, was opened for signature. Years-long discussions between the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom and the United States had been given a renewed sense of urgency by the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

1967

The nuclear arms race and the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis prompted Latin American Governments to negotiate the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco), which established the first nuclear weapons-free zone in a highly populated area.

1978

The General Assembly held its first Special Session Devoted to Disarmament. In the Final Document, Member States affirmed that their common ultimate objective is “general and complete disarmament under effective international control” and that “effective measures of nuclear disarmament and the prevention of nuclear war have the highest priority.”

1985

The South Pacific became the second nuclear-weapon-free zone (Treaty of Rarotonga).

1991

South Africa voluntarily renounced its nuclear weapons programme.

1992

By the Lisbon Protocol to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I), Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine voluntarily renounced nuclear weapons in their possession following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

1995

At the 1995 NPT Review and Extension Conference, States parties adopted without a vote the decisions on the indefinite extension of the Treaty, "Strengthening the review process for the Treaty" and "Principles and objectives on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament", as well as a "Resolution on the Middle East".

Southeast Asia became the third nuclear-weapon-free zone (Bangkok Treaty).

1996

Africa became the fourth nuclear-weapon-free zone (Pelindaba Treaty).

At the request of the General Assembly, the International Court of Justice provided an advisory opinion on the Legality of the Threat or Use of Nuclear Weapons.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty opened for signature.

2000

At the 2000 NPT Review Conference, state parties adopted thirteen practical steps for systematic and progressive efforts for nuclear disarmament.

2006

Central Asia became the fifth nuclear-weapon-free zone (Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia).

2008

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced his five-point plan towards nuclear disarmament.

2010

At the 2010 NPT Review Conference, States parties adopted a 64-point action plan across all three pillars of the Treaty – nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy – and practical steps to implement the 1995 Resolution on the Middle East.

2013

The General Assembly held its first-ever high-level meeting on nuclear disarmament. The General Assembly, through its resolution 68/32, declared that 26 September will be the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

The General Assembly, under resolution 67/56, convenes an open-ended working group on taking forward multilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations.

2016

The General Assembly, under resolution 70/33, convenes a second open-ended working group on taking forward multilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations.

2017

On 7 July, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is adopted. It is the first multilateral legally binding instrument for nuclear disarmament to have been negotiated in 20 years.

2018

The Secretary-General launched “Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament.” The Agenda addresses the elimination of nuclear weapons in the framework of “disarmament to save humanity.”

2020

Fiftieth Anniversary of the entry- into force of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

2021

Entry-into-force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on 22 January.

On 3 February, the Parties agreed to extend the Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (“new START”) until 4 February 2026.

2022

At the First Meeting of the States parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), States parties adopted the “Vienna Declaration” reaffirming their determination to realize the complete elimination of nuclear weapons. In addition, the “Vienna Action Plan” was adopted to facilitate effective and timely implementation of the Treaty and its objectives and goals.

The Tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) took place at the United Nations Headquarters from 1 – 26 August 2022. It did not reach a consensus on a substantive outcome document.

2023

The Russian Federation announced on 21 February 2023 that it will suspend its participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (“New START”).

The first session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons took place at the Vienna International Center from 28 July – 11 August 2023.

The thirteenth Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was held on 22 September 2023 in New York.

The Russian Federation announced on 2 November 2023 the withdrawal of its instrument of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The second Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was held from 27 November to 1 December 2023 at United Nations Headquarters in New York. States Parties adopted the Declaration entitled “Our Commitment to upholding the prohibition of nuclear weapons and averting their catastrophic consequences”.

2024

The second session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons took place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland from 22 July – 02 August 2024.