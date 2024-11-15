ETV Bharat / international

International Day For Tolerance: Promoting Mutual Understanding Among Cultures

Hyderabad: Every year on November 16, the International Day for Tolerance is observed to promote mutual understanding among various cultures and enhance tolerance among individuals.

The day aims to highlight how intolerance can harm our lives. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says that tolerance is key for mixed communities worldwide because people are different. In today's globalised world, where people from various backgrounds live together, tolerance and harmony are crucial. It creates a society where everyone is appreciated and respected.

Understanding Tolerance:

The word 'toleration' comes from Latin and means to put up with or accept something despite it being wrong or in some way unacceptable, but not to stop it from happening. Tolerance means understanding and respecting different people and their views, beliefs, and backgrounds.

It's about being fair and accepting, even when you disagree. On the other hand, intolerance is the opposite, where people don't respect or accept others' differences. For example, Israelis and Palestinians are very intolerant of each other's views, which leads to ongoing conflict.

The History of the International Day for Tolerance:

The International Day for Tolerance, first observed in 1996, is celebrated globally on November 16th, marking the day UNESCO presented the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance. This day emphasises the importance of respecting everyone's rights and celebrating diversity, aiming to promote peace and dialogue.

In 1994, UNESCO marked the 125th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth paving the way for the proclamation of 16 November as the International Day for Tolerance by the UN.