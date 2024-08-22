ETV Bharat / international

International Day For The Remembrance Of The Slave Trade And Its Abolition: History And Significance

Hyderabad: Each year, August 23 is recognized globally as the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. This day serves as a moment to honor the tragic history of the millions of innocent individuals who suffered under the transatlantic slave trade during the era of colonial governance. On this occasion, numerous cultural events and discussions are held worldwide.



Slave Trade:

During the era of empires, racist beliefs were used to support unfair political, social, and economic activities, aiding these empires to grow their economies. The slave trade, a byproduct of this racism, resulted from these imperial ambitions. In India, the indentured slave trade began in 1834 and ended in 1922, leading to a significant diaspora with a mix of Indo-Caribbean, Indo-African, and Indo-Malaysian heritage today residing in various Caribbean islands, Fiji, Réunion, Natal, Mauritius, Malaysia, and more.



The significance of this day was initially acknowledged by UNESCO. The slave trade was a widespread practice among the imperialist regimes of European countries. People from Africa and Asia were traded as slaves to serve the colonial powers in Haiti, the Caribbean, and various other regions worldwide. The global slave trade was finally abolished in the year 1807. The first anniversary of the uprising was celebrated in 1998, recognized by UNESCO and also in Senegal the following year.



History Behind The Day:

The history of the day begins on the night of August 22 to 23, 1791, in Saint Domingue, Republic of Haiti. On that exact day on the island of Saint Domingue, today known as Haiti, a revolt erupted, sparking events that led to the end of the transatlantic slave trade.



The importance of this day stems from the end of the transatlantic slave trade. The day was first observed on August 23, 1998, in Haiti, and August 23, 1999, on Goree Island in Senegal.

Since its launch in 1994, the UNESCO "Routes of Enslaved Peoples: Resistance, Liberty and Heritage" Programme has contributed to the production of innovative knowledge, the development of high-level scientific networks and the support of memory initiatives on the theme of slavery, its abolition and the resistance it generated.

At the international level, the programme has thus played a major role in "breaking" the silence surrounding the history of slavery and placing this tragedy that has shaped the modern world in the universal memory. In 2024, the Routes of Enslaved Peoples Programme will celebrate its 30th anniversary.



Modern slavery in India: