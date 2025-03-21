International Day For The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination 2025: Promoting Equality, Global Awareness, Unity

Hyderabad: The poison of racism continues to infect our world – a toxic legacy of historic enslavement, colonialism and discrimination. It corrupts communities, blocks opportunities and ruins lives, eroding the very foundations of dignity, equality and justice. The commitment to eradicate racism and promote equality strengthens the struggle against racist thoughts and practices, with the aim of enhancing global awareness and unity without the division of ethnicity.
The theme of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, a powerful, global commitment to eradicate racial discrimination in all its forms
“I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality... I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word” – Dr Martin Luther King Jr.
In this quote from his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, Dr. King expresses his belief that people will one day leave racial injustice behind. He aligns racism with war and peace with brotherhood. In line with his adherence to non-violent protests and civil disobedience, he states that truth and love will ultimately win.
Apartheid Policy
It was a policy which governed relations between South Africa’s white minority and non-white majority.
It sanctioned racial segregation, political and economic discrimination against non-whites
Proclaiming the Day in 1966 which signifies the struggle to end the policy of apartheid in South Africa.
Racist attacks
- Netherlands among most discriminatory countries in Europe: According to the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics, one in 10 people reported experiencing discrimination in 2023, amounting to 1.6 million individuals, a figure similar to 2021 levels. The most common causes cited were race, skin colour, and nationality.
One of the most significant racial discrimination cases in recent Dutch history was the childcare benefit scandal, in which tax authorities wrongly accused families of fraud based on ethnicity. As a result, between 2015 and June 2022, over 2,000 children were forcibly removed from their families.
- Over 1,000 people attacked in UK for being Muslim: From March 2023 to March 2024, 70 percent of all hate crimes were racially motivated, with 98,799 out of 140,561 reports classified as racist attacks.
- Rise in anti-religious crimes in France: According to a report by France's Interior Ministry Statistics Service, 16,000 racist, xenophobic, and anti-religious crimes were seen in 2024, up 11 percent from 2023. Of these, 9,400 were classified as high or medium-level offences. The majority of victims were men aged 25 to 54, often of African descent.
- July 2020- George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the floor. Mr Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with murder. Transcripts of police bodycam footage show Mr Floyd said more than 20 times he could not breathe as he was restrained by the officers.
- February 2017- Nigerian student Endurance Amalawa was beaten by a mob in Delhi, in what many believe to be a racist attack. An Indian immigrant engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead while two of his friends (one Indian) were seriously injured by a US Navy veteran Adam Purinton (now behind bars) in a crowded Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe of Kansas in the United States.
- An almost similar incident happened, Mamidala Vamsi Reddy, a 27-year-old student from Warangal district of Telangana was shot dead near his apartment in California.
- November 2016- Gurnoor Singh Nahal, a 17-year-old Indian-origin Sikh boy shot dead when he was returning home from work.
- August 2015- Shaolin Chandam from Manipur was shot dead outside his house during an altercation in the U.S. state of Virginia .
- July, 2015- An elderly Indian-American man was attacked and left bleeding on the road in New Jersey.
10 Keys to Everyday Anti-Racism:
- Education
- Intention
- Courage
- Individuality
- Humanity
- Anti-racist work
- Equality
- Empathy
- Allyship
- Love
Ways To Stand Up Against Racism And Injustice:
- Listen to and amplify Black voices.
- Say “No to hate” speech and intolerance. Hate speech incites violence and intolerance.
- Teach children about kindness, fairness and human rights
- Speak up for those who are being harassed and take action when it's safe to do so.
- Support human rights organisations.
- “Black people do not need allies. We need people to stand up and take on the problems borne of oppression as their own, without remove or distance.” Author Roxane Gay in her article “On Making Black Lives Matter”.