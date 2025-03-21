ETV Bharat / international

International Day For The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination 2025: Promoting Equality, Global Awareness, Unity

Hyderabad: The poison of racism continues to infect our world – a toxic legacy of historic enslavement, colonialism and discrimination. It corrupts communities, blocks opportunities and ruins lives, eroding the very foundations of dignity, equality and justice. The commitment to eradicate racism and promote equality strengthens the struggle against racist thoughts and practices, with the aim of enhancing global awareness and unity without the division of ethnicity.

The theme of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, a powerful, global commitment to eradicate racial discrimination in all its forms

“I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality... I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word” – Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

In this quote from his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, Dr. King expresses his belief that people will one day leave racial injustice behind. He aligns racism with war and peace with brotherhood. In line with his adherence to non-violent protests and civil disobedience, he states that truth and love will ultimately win.

Apartheid Policy

It was a policy which governed relations between South Africa’s white minority and non-white majority.