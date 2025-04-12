International Day For Street Children 2025: Raising Awareness For The Most Vulnerable

Hyderabad: International Day for Street Children is celebrated annually on April 12th, providing a voice for children who live on the street so their rights cannot be ignored. The day provides opportunities for human rights organizations to spread awareness of the number of street children throughout the world. According to recent statistics, up to 150 million children throughout the world live on the street.

Who are defined as street children:

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has distinguished street children into three broad categories:

Children working on the street: T hey’re children who spend most of their time on the streets, fending for themselves, but return home regularly.

History

The International Day for Street Children was first launched in 2011 by the Consortium for Street Children, a global network of organizations working to promote and protect the rights of street-connected children.

The day was created to raise awareness about the millions of children around the world who are living and working on the streets, often facing extreme poverty, violence, and exploitation. The International Day for Street Children is observed every year on April 12th, marking the anniversary of the first United Nations General Assembly on Children in 1955.

This assembly recognized the rights and needs of children around the world and urged governments to take action to protect them. Since its inception, the International Day for Street Children has helped to raise awareness about the challenges faced by street children and to promote the need for greater support and protection for these vulnerable children.

The day has been recognized by governments, non-governmental organizations, and individuals around the world, who have used the occasion to advocate for the rights of street children and to support initiatives aimed at improving their lives.

The International Day for Street Children is an important observance because it draws attention to the millions of children around the world who are living and working on the streets, facing extreme poverty, violence, and exploitation. These children often lack access to necessities such as food, shelter, healthcare, and education, and are at risk of physical and emotional abuse.

It is a reminder that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has the right to a safe and nurturing childhood, access to education and healthcare, and protection from violence and exploitation. The day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the plight of street children and to advocate for their rights and well-being.

Causes for children to live on the streets

Poverty: Poverty is one of the main causes of children ending up on the streets. Families who are living in poverty may not be able to afford basic necessities such as food, shelter, and education, which can force children onto the streets to fend for themselves.

Rights Of Street Children:

Right to education: Every child has the right to education, including access to quality primary and secondary education, vocational training, and life skills.

The United Nations estimates there are up to 150 million street children in the world. There is no reliable official data on the number of street children in India. Estimates vary between 11 and 18 million street children in India. India has the highest street children in the World.

Some Integrated Programs for Street Children by the Government of India.