International Day For Preventing The Exploitation Of The Environment In War And Armed Conflict

Though humanity has always counted its war casualties in terms of dead and wounded soldiers and civilians, destroyed cities and livelihoods, the environment has often remained the unpublicised victim of war. No one knows how many trees have been destroyed, how much land has been laid waste, and how many animals have been killed, how much water wells have been polluted when the horrors of war are calculated.

It will be forgotten as if nothing happened. Environment is the silent victim of armed conflict. The International Day for the Prevention of Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict is observed around the world on November 6 to remind us not to forget the injuries caused to the environment and to raise awareness of the far-reaching damage it causes.

History: On November 5, 2001, the UN General Assembly declared November 6 of each year as the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. On May 27, 2016, the United Nations Environment Assembly adopted resolution UNEP/EA.2/Res.15, which recognized the role of healthy ecosystems and sustainably managed resources in reducing the risk of armed conflict, and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the full implementation.

Background: This day can be traced back to the early 1970s when global concerns about the ecological effects of war started to grow. The use of herbicides (like Agent Orange during the Vietnam War) and the deliberate destruction of oil wells in the 1990s Gulf War highlighted that environmental damages spawned by armed conflicts should be mitigated.

However, it raised concerns among people and thus the UN convened experts and member states to discuss the environmental effects of war and conflicts. This led to the resolution which marked the beginning of the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.