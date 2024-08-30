ETV Bharat / international

International Day for People of African Descent - Highlighting Great Achievements Of Africans

Hyderabad: Nations across the globe unite on August 31 on the United Nations International Day for People of African Descent to celebrate their collective ancestry, varied traditions, and significant impact on the world and the worldwide African diaspora.

This day also acts as a chance to increase worldwide consciousness about the obstacles of entrenched racism, prejudice, and marginalisation that people of African descent around the globe encounter.

History Behind This Day: In 2020, the United Nations highlighted a big shift in addressing discrimination and marginalisation against African people globally. Though some progress in laws and institutions has been made, African people still face deep forms of racism and exclusion.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that we need to fix ongoing inequalities and racism, especially in healthcare. However, the main obstacle to fully enjoying rights remains the lack of recognition of African people's rights.

The day was first celebrated in 2021, in the middle of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024), which focuses on taking real steps to support recognition, justice, and development. The United Nations wants to highlight the amazing work of the African diaspora globally and get rid of all kinds of discrimination against people of African descent.

2020 was a significant year as the killing of George Floyd sparked global protests against racism and led to important discussions on racial justice. The Human Rights Council passed a resolution to protect African descent people from police abuses and the High Commissioner for Human Rights outlined a plan for change towards racial justice and equality.

Key contemporary human rights issues:

Understanding the current situation of people of African descent involves looking at their history of slavery and ongoing discrimination, which leads to inequality and being left out.