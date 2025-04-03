ETV Bharat / international

International Day For Mine Awareness And Assistance In Mine Action: History And Significance

Hyderabad: On 8 December 2005, the General Assembly declared that 4 April of each year would be officially proclaimed and observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance to Mine Action.

Mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices continue to cause death and injury, especially in situations of armed conflict. On average, one person is killed or injured by an explosive device every hour. Many children are among the victims. The use of improvised explosive devices has expanded, terrorizing civilians and threatening humanitarian actors and United Nations missions and personnel.

Theme

The United Nations mine action community will commemorate the annual International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on 4 April 2025 under the theme “Safe Futures Start Here”. The UN mine action community will bring attention to the progress made over the last year and the challenges that remain in countries around the world.

History

The United Nations advocates for the universalization of existing legal frameworks and encourages Member States to expand those regimes and develop new international instruments to protect civilians from the scourges of landmines and explosive remnants of war. It undertakes this work in collaboration with interested states, civil society, mine action and international organizations.

Since the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction, commonly known as the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention opened for signature in 1997, 164 countries have ratified or acceded to it. Advocacy by this unprecedented coalition raised public awareness of the impact of anti-personnel landmines on civilians and rallied global support for a total ban.

Article 6 of the Mine Ban Treaty provided for "victim assistance", making the care, rehabilitation and the social and economic reintegration of victims of mines an obligation of States Parties to the Convention. It set out that this assistance must meet the immediate and long-term needs of mine accident survivors, their families, mine-affected communities and persons with disabilities.

Mining Accidents in India

While giving information in the Rajya Sabha on 17 March 2025, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said that 226 deaths have been reported due to accidents in coal and lignite mines in the country in the last five years.

Accidents during mine activities – 2025: 20 Persons killed in 8 different mining accidents in 2025 till March 06.

Accidents during mine activities – 2024: 53 killed in mining accidents in 2024.

Accidents during mine activities – 2023: 41 Persons killed

Accidents during mine activities – 2022: 28 killed

Accidents during mine activities – 2021: 51 killed

Accidents during mine activities – 2020: 53 killed

Govt Measures To Reduce Mining Accidents

To reduce accidents in coal mines, Minister Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on 12th March, 2025 that continuous work is being done to prevent accidents in coal mines, which is getting good results. In response to a supplementary question during the question period, Minister Reddy said that new technologies are being experimented with the formation of separate committees to reduce accidents in mines. He said that for the first time 5G technology is being tried inside the mine so that accidents can be controlled. He said that due to the efforts of the government, the accidents in the coal mines are reducing continuously and efforts are being made to reduce them in the coming days.

Major Causes Of Mine Accidents

Leakage of toxic gases

Dust explosions

Mine collapses

Improper mining techniques