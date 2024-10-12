ETV Bharat / international

International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction 2024: Educating Children For A Safer Future

A water rescue team member walks through flood waters at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, October 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla ( AP )

New Delhi: The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024 will be observed on October 13, focusing on the crucial role of education in protecting and empowering children for a disaster-resilient future.

This year's theme underscores the urgent need to address the vulnerabilities faced by children, especially in the context of increasing climate-related disasters that threaten their safety, education, and well-being.

Recent reports from UNICEF indicate that approximately one billion children around the world are at extreme risk from the impacts of climate change and natural disasters. With incidents of severe flooding and other climate-induced events becoming more frequent and intense, the need for proactive measures to safeguard young populations has never been more pressing.

Notably, 2022 marked a particularly devastating year for children in several countries, including Chad, Gambia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, where flooding affected more children than at any point in the last three decades.

The consequences of such disasters extend beyond immediate physical harm. Children face significant disruptions to their education, nutrition, and healthcare, as well as heightened risks to their protection and well-being. Schools often become inaccessible or are repurposed for emergency shelters, interrupting the education of countless children and leaving them vulnerable to various risks. Moreover, the psychological impact of such traumatic experiences can hinder their development and long-term prospects.

In response to these challenges, experts and advocates emphasise the importance of incorporating children's needs into national and local disaster risk reduction strategies. It is essential for governments to recognise the unique vulnerabilities of children when developing policies and frameworks aimed at disaster preparedness and response.

By understanding these specific needs, strategies can be designed to better protect young populations, ensuring that they are not disproportionately affected by disasters.