International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2024: A World Free Of Drug Menace

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on June 26 every year, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse. The global drug problem presents a multifaceted challenge that touches the lives of millions worldwide. From individuals struggling with substance use disorders to communities grappling with the consequences of drug trafficking and organized crime, the impact of drugs is far-reaching and complex.

Central to addressing this challenge is the imperative to adopt a scientific evidence-based approach that prioritises prevention and treatment. This year's World Drug Day campaign recognises that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full respect for human rights, compassion, and a deep understanding of the social, economic, and health implications of drug use.

Theme: This year’s theme, “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention,” calls on communities and policymakers to adopt an evidence-based approach to prevention.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as the nodal agency in the matter of drug law enforcement in India, will observe the“नशा मुक्त भारत पखवाड़ा" from June 12 to June 26, across the nation.

What Is Illicit Drug Trafficking? Drug trafficking is a global illicit trade involving the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and sale of substances which are subject to drug prohibition laws.

History Of World Drug Day: Through Resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Significance Of The Day: The world observes the day by planning various activities for individuals of all ages, with a focus on educating children about the negative consequences of drug addiction and abuse. The day and its associated events highlight the need for more accessible and efficient drug rehabilitation facilities.

How To Identify A Drug Addict - Symptoms Of Drug Addiction

  • Repeated abuse of prescription drugs
  • Extreme withdrawal symptoms can be observed when the drug wears off
  • Ruckus initiating behaviour and constant monetary troubles
  • Change in personality (hobbies, interests, behaviour) can be observed
  • Mood swings
  • Appears anxious, or paranoid
  • Constant runny nose, red eyes or injection marks
  • Experiencing trouble even with routine menial tasks
  • Getting too much or too little sleep
  • Drastic changes in relationships can also be observed sometimes
  • Abrupt weight changes - sudden weight loss or weight gain
  • Tremors, slurred speech

This year’s World Drug Day Is A Call To:

  • Advocate For Investment: Encourage greater investment in prevention efforts by governments, policymakers, and law enforcement professionals, highlighting the long-term benefits of early intervention and prevention.
  • Empower Communities: Equip communities with the tools and resources to implement evidence-based prevention initiatives, fostering resilience against drug use and promoting community-led solutions.
  • Facilitate Dialogue And Collaboration: Promote dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to enhance evidence-based prevention practices and policies, fostering a supportive environment for knowledge sharing and innovation.
  • Promote Evidence-Based Policymaking: Advocate for evidence-based policymaking at the national and international levels, ensuring that drug policies are grounded in scientific research and informed by best practices.
  • Engage Communities: Raise awareness about the importance of community engagement and participation in designing and implementing effective drug prevention programs, empowering communities to take ownership of prevention efforts.
  • Empower Youth: Provide youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources to become agents of change in their communities, advocating for drug prevention initiatives and amplifying their voices in the conversation.
  • Promote International Cooperation: Foster international cooperation and collaboration among governments, organizations, and communities to develop and implement evidence-based strategies for combating drug trafficking and organized crime, recognizing the global nature of the drug problem and the need for coordinated action.
  • Raise Awareness: Increase understanding of the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of evidence-based prevention strategies, emphasizing their impact on mitigating the harms of drug use.

How Can Drug Abuse Affect Us? First, let’s understand the meaning of drug abuse. It can be understood as the process of intaking illegal drugs or prescription drugs for purposes that they are not meant for. Misuse or overuse of drugs can also amount to drug abuse. Drug abuse can lead to various emotional, social, physical and occupational problems.

Side Effects Of Drug Abuse On Physical Health:

  • Heart Diseases
  • Stroke
  • Lung Cancer
  • Risk of HIV
  • Nasal Damage
  • Liver/Kidney Disease
  • Oral Cancer
  • Leukemia
  • Fatal Overdose
  • Severe weight loss

Side Effects Of Drug Abuse On Mental Health:

  • Depression
  • Learning/Memory Problems
  • Insomnia
  • Violent Behavior
  • Delusions
  • Disrupt brain circuit development
  • Paranoia
  • Confusion
  • Mood problems
  • Substance Dependence

National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) Scheme: The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) has now been extended to all districts across the country, under which a massive community outreach is being done through more than 8000 youth volunteers.

So far, NMBA has reached out to more than 10.72 crore people including 3.38 crore youth and 2.28 crore women. More than 3.28 lakh educational institutions have also participated in this Abhiyaan.

As many as 342 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) are supported by the Ministry. These IRCAs not only provide for treating the drug addicts, but also also services of preventive education, awareness generation, motivational counselling, detoxification/de-addiction, after care and re-integration into the social mainstream.

About 47 Community based Peer led Intervention (CPLI) Centres are supported by the Ministry as well. These CPLIs focus on vulnerable and at risk children and adolescents. Under this, peer educators engage children for awareness generation and life skill activities.

Around 74 Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODICs) are run by the Ministry which provide safe and secure space of treatment and rehabilitation for substance users, with provision of screening, assessment and counselling and thereafter provide referral and linkage to treatment and rehabilitation services for substance dependence.

Ministry also supports setting up of 66 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in some Government hospitals, which is being implemented through AIIMS, New Delhi. A Toll-free Helpline for de-addiction, 14446 is being maintained by the Ministry for providing primary counseling and immediate referral services to the persons seeking help through this helpline.

The Ministry, through its autonomous body National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) and other collaborating agencies like SCERTs, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan etc provides for regular awareness generation and sensitisation sessions for all stakeholders including students, teachers, and parents.

The Ministry has also set up of 45 District De-Addiction Cetnres (DDACs) in those districts across India, where there is no IRCA, ODIC and CPLI centres.

How To Celebrate World Day Against Drug Abuse?

  • Educate people near you about the side effects of drug abuse, both mental and physical.
  • Spread awareness about the treatment options that are available and share the helpline number for drug users.
  • Use social media to raise your voice against drug abuse.
  • You may also make unique and creative International Day against Drug Abuse slogans.
  • Conduct a session on the importance of drug abuse awareness at local schools and Non-Profit Organisations.
  • Visit communities that do not have access to social media or newspapers and teach them about drug abuse problems and its treatment.

