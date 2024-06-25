International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2024: A World Free Of Drug Menace

Central to addressing this challenge is the imperative to adopt a scientific evidence-based approach that prioritises prevention and treatment. This year's World Drug Day campaign recognises that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full respect for human rights, compassion, and a deep understanding of the social, economic, and health implications of drug use.

Theme: This year’s theme, “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention,” calls on communities and policymakers to adopt an evidence-based approach to prevention.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as the nodal agency in the matter of drug law enforcement in India, will observe the“नशा मुक्त भारत पखवाड़ा" from June 12 to June 26, across the nation.

What Is Illicit Drug Trafficking? Drug trafficking is a global illicit trade involving the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and sale of substances which are subject to drug prohibition laws.

History Of World Drug Day: Through Resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Significance Of The Day: The world observes the day by planning various activities for individuals of all ages, with a focus on educating children about the negative consequences of drug addiction and abuse. The day and its associated events highlight the need for more accessible and efficient drug rehabilitation facilities.

How To Identify A Drug Addict - Symptoms Of Drug Addiction

Repeated abuse of prescription drugs

Extreme withdrawal symptoms can be observed when the drug wears off

Ruckus initiating behaviour and constant monetary troubles

Change in personality (hobbies, interests, behaviour) can be observed

Mood swings

Appears anxious, or paranoid

Constant runny nose, red eyes or injection marks

Experiencing trouble even with routine menial tasks

Getting too much or too little sleep

Drastic changes in relationships can also be observed sometimes

Abrupt weight changes - sudden weight loss or weight gain

Tremors, slurred speech

This year’s World Drug Day Is A Call To:

Advocate For Investment: Encourage greater investment in prevention efforts by governments, policymakers, and law enforcement professionals, highlighting the long-term benefits of early intervention and prevention.

Encourage greater investment in prevention efforts by governments, policymakers, and law enforcement professionals, highlighting the long-term benefits of early intervention and prevention. Empower Communities: Equip communities with the tools and resources to implement evidence-based prevention initiatives, fostering resilience against drug use and promoting community-led solutions.

Equip communities with the tools and resources to implement evidence-based prevention initiatives, fostering resilience against drug use and promoting community-led solutions. Facilitate Dialogue And Collaboration: Promote dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to enhance evidence-based prevention practices and policies, fostering a supportive environment for knowledge sharing and innovation.

Promote dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders to enhance evidence-based prevention practices and policies, fostering a supportive environment for knowledge sharing and innovation. Promote Evidence-Based Policymaking: Advocate for evidence-based policymaking at the national and international levels, ensuring that drug policies are grounded in scientific research and informed by best practices.

Advocate for evidence-based policymaking at the national and international levels, ensuring that drug policies are grounded in scientific research and informed by best practices. Engage Communities: Raise awareness about the importance of community engagement and participation in designing and implementing effective drug prevention programs, empowering communities to take ownership of prevention efforts.

Raise awareness about the importance of community engagement and participation in designing and implementing effective drug prevention programs, empowering communities to take ownership of prevention efforts. Empower Youth: Provide youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources to become agents of change in their communities, advocating for drug prevention initiatives and amplifying their voices in the conversation.

Provide youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources to become agents of change in their communities, advocating for drug prevention initiatives and amplifying their voices in the conversation. Promote International Cooperation: Foster international cooperation and collaboration among governments, organizations, and communities to develop and implement evidence-based strategies for combating drug trafficking and organized crime, recognizing the global nature of the drug problem and the need for coordinated action.

Foster international cooperation and collaboration among governments, organizations, and communities to develop and implement evidence-based strategies for combating drug trafficking and organized crime, recognizing the global nature of the drug problem and the need for coordinated action. Raise Awareness: Increase understanding of the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of evidence-based prevention strategies, emphasizing their impact on mitigating the harms of drug use.

How Can Drug Abuse Affect Us? First, let’s understand the meaning of drug abuse. It can be understood as the process of intaking illegal drugs or prescription drugs for purposes that they are not meant for. Misuse or overuse of drugs can also amount to drug abuse. Drug abuse can lead to various emotional, social, physical and occupational problems.

Side Effects Of Drug Abuse On Physical Health: