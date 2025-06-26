International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025: Strengthening Action And Raising Awareness

Hyderabad: The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is observed every year on June 26 to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve a world free from drug abuse. The day aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and the far-reaching consequences they have on society.

On December 7, 1987, the United Nations General Assembly , decided to observe June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Significance of the Day:

The global drug problem poses a multifaceted challenge, touching the lives of millions worldwide. From individuals struggling with substance use to communities grappling with the repercussions of drug trafficking and organised crime, the impact of drugs is far-reaching and complex.

It's essential to adopt a scientific, evidence-based approach that prioritises prevention and treatment to tackle this challenge. Supported annually by individuals, communities and various organisations around the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness about the significant problems that illicit drugs represent to society.

Theme:

This year's campaign "Break the cycle. #StopOrganizedCrime" highlights the need for coordinated long-term action to break the cycle of organised crime and drug trafficking - by addressing root causes, investing in prevention and building stronger health, education and social systems. Stopping drug trafficking requires long-term coordinated action to address supply and demand and prevent organised criminal groups from exploiting vulnerabilities. As synthetic drugs and new trafficking methods are evolving, it needs our befitting responses.

What happens to the brain when a person takes drugs?

Most drugs affect the brain's "reward circuit," causing euphoria as well as flooding it with the chemical messenger dopamine. A properly functioning reward system motivates a person to repeat behaviours needed to thrive, such as eating and spending time with loved ones. Surges of dopamine in the reward circuit cause the reinforcement of pleasurable but unhealthy behaviours like taking drugs, leading people to repeat it again and again.

As a person continues to use drugs, the brain adapts by reducing the ability of cells in the reward circuit to respond to it. This reduces the high that the person feels compared to the high they felt when first taking the drug—an effect known as tolerance. They might take more of the drug to try and achieve the same high. These brain adaptations often lead to the person becoming less and less able to derive pleasure from other things they once enjoyed, like food, sex, or social activities.

Long-term use also causes changes in other brain chemical systems and circuits as well, affecting functions that include:

• learning

• judgment

• decision-making

• stress

• memory

• behavior

Bollywood stars whose careers were ruined due to drugs

Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt was a person who became addicted to drugs at a very young age. The death of his mother, Nargis Dutt, was a huge blow to him. He was only 21 years old at that time and was on the verge of entering the acting world. He reached a point where recovery seemed impossible, but things changed after he was admitted to a rehabilitation centre. Nargis had been undergoing cancer treatment for about a year. It was during this period that Sanjay became addicted to drugs. This addiction led to him wasting several years of his life going in and out of rehabilitation centres. When Sanjay Dutt openly spoke about his battle against drugs, he described it as "nine years of hell."

Honey Singh: Honey Singh, who captivated audiences with superhit songs like 'Lungi Dance', 'Blue Hai Paani', and 'Brown Rang', is another Bollywood personality whose career was disrupted by drug use. From a bustling music career, he soon became addicted to alcohol and drugs. The singer disappeared from the public eye for about a year before making a comeback. He has openly spoken about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, including bipolar disorder with psychotic symptoms, which he states developed due to heavy alcoholism and drug abuse. While it was widely rumoured that he entered a rehabilitation centre, Honey Singh himself has clarified in recent interviews that he did not go to a rehab facility but managed to quit drugs and alcohol on his own when he realised the devastating impact it had on his life and health. He emphasises that his recovery process took around seven years.

Manisha Koirala: Actress Manisha Koirala, who inspired many with her victory over cancer, wrote in her book that alcohol addiction destroyed her body and career. The actress shared that although many people turn to alcohol for solutions, it is definitely not the answer. She added that different people have their own reasons for becoming alcoholics. In an interview with a news portal, Manisha stated that in life, whether it's relationships or alcohol, one should be the master of the situation, not the victim.

Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular and beloved comedians, who gained immense love and praise from fans and others in a very short span of time. However, at the peak of his career, he became addicted to alcohol. It was reported that his addiction also began to affect his career. Consequently, Kapil was admitted to a rehabilitation centre to overcome his alcohol addiction. The comedian has since made a strong comeback and is now seen in a new, revitalised role.

Fardeen Khan: Fardeen Khan's career, which was gaining momentum in Bollywood, was derailed in 2001 when he was arrested for possession of cocaine. This arrest became a major scandal, attracting significant media attention and damaging his image. Although Fardeen underwent a de-addiction programme and attempted to revive his career, he was never able to regain his former standing in the industry. The stigma of his drug-related arrest overshadowed his work, and he gradually disappeared from mainstream cinema. His story serves as a stark reminder of how substance abuse can irrevocably impact one's professional life and public perception.